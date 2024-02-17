Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, one of Bollywood's most accomplished and dazzling fashionistas, is recognized for her distinct sense of style and natural charisma. The magnificent diva delivers exceptional fashion statements one after the other, making our hearts and souls do the happy dance. Sonam is an inspiration for every modern fashionista in the country and beyond. Keeping up with this reputation, the diva recently chose to wear a black and white outfit with an expensive and luxurious bag for a star-studded event at Hakkasan, Mumbai.

The pretty diva’s outfit was seriously commendable and we just can’t get over it. So, let’s zoom in and take a closer glance at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s ensemble to understand all the intricate details that made the Aisha actress’ choice so awesome. Well, let’s get decoding!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja formal ensemble:

Sonam recently stepped out to attend an event in Mumbai with her husband, Anand Ahuja. For this occasion, she chose to wear a classy black and white-colored monochromatic ensemble. The Zoya Factor actress’ outfit featured a pristine white-colored full-sleeved shirt. This slightly oversized shirt with balloon-like sleeves was further layered with a black-colored sleeveless waist-coat-like jacket. This buttoned-up jacket had a high collared neckline which added a layer of sophistication to the diva’s ensemble. The black-colored buttons of the jacket merged well with the outfit’s overall aesthetic as well.

The well-tailored jacket suited the Khoobsurat actress well while also highlighting her curves. She additionally paired it with a similar black long skirt. The ankle-length skirt featured well-formed pleats, and the entire design made her outfit seem quite spectacular. The skirt's flowing and quite comfy form provided an excellent contrast to the jacket. The monochrome formal set looked fantastic on the Neerja star.

Sonam Kapoor’s choice of accessories:

Furthermore, the Blind actress paired her attire with Dior's glossy black formal loafers, which wonderfully matched and enhanced the diva's look. These also offered a harmonic element to her stunning look. But that's not all: the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress decided to carry a glossy black Medium Lady Dior purse.

This iconic bag, made in Italy, comes with a heavy price tag of Rs. 4,58,158 approximately. This bag is the perfect result of the iconic House's vision of elegance and beauty. The piece, created exclusively with patent calfskin made it look more alluring. We’re totally obsessed with her statement earrings. They added some much-needed bling to the diva’s otherwise monochromatic outfit.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s makeup look and hairstyle;

However, the gold-colored Dior charm made the bag look all the more classy while perfectly merging with her black and white ensemble. Meanwhile, she also chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting. This allowed for her hair to beautifully cascade down her back while perfectly framing her face.

On the flip side, her stunning makeup style features a metallic brown eyeshadow, lashes coated in mascara, and cheeks that are heavily blushed and highlighted. But it's her iconic and vibrant red matte lipstick that truly steals the show, adding an extra touch of beauty to the entire look. Isn't the diva looking fabulous?

So, what did you think of Sonam’s look? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comment section below, right away.

