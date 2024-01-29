Kriti Sanon makes a strong case for a desk-to-dinner look in a dark blue co-ord set

Kriti Sanon is absolutely killing it, not only in movies but also in the fashion industry. Apart from bagging a National Award for her incredible performance in Mimi, she keeps turning heads with her strong sense of style. Sukriti Grover, the talented stylist responsible for Kriti's fabulous looks, recently shared some mind-blowing pictures of the actress rocking a co-ord outfit.

The Ganapath actress' latest ensemble is the right combination of smart and stylish, highlighting her great fashion sense. So, if you want some serious style inspiration, look no further. Keep reading for all the details on Kriti Sanon's newest fashion look.

Kriti Sanon’s cool yet elegant dark blue co-ord set

Kriti Sanon recently rocked a super comfy and effortlessly chic co-ord outfit that will make you ditch your regular jeans and shirts. She looked amazing in a trendy shirt with an asymmetrical neckline. The top was paired with high-waisted pants in a matching dark blue color, giving it a classy yet unique touch. The pants had a fabulous flared leg fit, adding a modern flair to the whole look.

This gorgeous co-ord was from Michael Kors. This outfit is appropriate for both the office and a lavish supper. With its easy and relaxed feel, it's ideal for semi-formal occasions where you want to seem effortlessly fashionable.

Kriti Sanon’s golden accessories

Let's talk about Kriti Sanon's latest fixation: chunky gold earrings. This stunning Bollywood star has been flaunting these eye-catching accessories with every ensemble. Kriti has also been spotted rocking oversized golden hoops that are not only trendy but also have a cool matte finish.

Kriti definitely knows how to dress like a pro, as she adorned her fingers with beautiful gold-toned rings from Shop Lune. She's all about that golden glow. And to add the finishing touch to her outfit, she adds a black belt as a stylish accent.

More about her look...

Kriti’s mesmerizing pink eye makeup has us completely smitten. The 33-year-old actress opted for a soft, powdered pink shade to add a pop of color to her eyelids. She also applied a touch of the same eyeshadow beneath her eyes, creating a beautiful depth to her gaze. To complete the pink theme, her cheeks were delicately flushed with a rosy blush, giving her a lovely radiant glow. Kriti tied the entire look together with a gorgeous pink lipstick, creating a fully pink palette. Aditya Sharma, a talented makeup artist, was the mastermind behind this stunning makeup look.

Now, let's talk about her hairstyle. Kriti effortlessly rocked a bohemian chic half updo, with her hair casually arranged. The center parting added a fashionable touch to her overall look. Aasif Ahmed, the skilled hairdresser, deserves all the credit for creating this amazing hairstyle.

Let's also give praise to Sukriti Grover, the brilliant stylist who created this gorgeous look for Kriti Sanon. Vidhi Godha, a great photographer, captured Kriti's delicate and gorgeous photos wonderfully. Did you like the look? Leave a comment in the space below and tell us if Kriti Sanon's dressing sense has won you over.

