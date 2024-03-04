Alia Bhatt-Raha twinning and winning in silk brocade; decoding mommy-and-me fashion

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha is as stylish as her star parents. Remember how she made a chic debut in the paparazzi world on Christmas? The little Raha wore a white tulle skirt dress with red ballerinas for her first Christmas luncheon. Alia styled her daughter's hair in two tiny ponytails.

From that very moment, we believe, Alia Bhatt and Raha are the most fashionable mommy-daughter duo. At Anant and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the Kapoor family managed to turn heads with their impeccable fashion sense. However, one of the many photos that has caught our attention the most is of Alia Bhatt and Raha twinning in silk brocade outfits. It's heartwarming to see the close bond they share, and their cute moments always bring a smile to our faces.

Alia Bhatt and Raha twinning in outfits by Suket Dhir

On day 2, for jungle-themed "A Walk on the Wild Side", Alia Bhatt wore printed silk brocade by designer Suket Dhir. Blending style and power dressing, Bhatt looked stunning in this eye-catching outfit which is an elegant and modern choice for the event.



With her hair naturally open and soft makeup, Alia Bhatt finished the look off with her favourite stud earrings. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt made sure Raha twins with her as she made her daughter wear a custom-made sleeveless dress. A tiny pair of shoes and hair tied in two tiny ponytails completed Raha's outfit.

From twinning in matching outfits to sharing sweet hugs, Alia and Raha are already setting true fashion inspiration to all new mothers and daughters out there.



