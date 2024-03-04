WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor holds Raha close as he leaves Jamnagar with Alia Bhatt; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal serve couple goals

It has been a spectacular 3 day event in Jamnagar at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash. Not just almost the entire Bollywood but many big names from across the globe had come to bless the soon-to-be-married couple. Well, after the celebrations, the guests are all set to head back to base. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have been grabbing eyeballs because of their daughter Raha at the event are heading back to Mumbai. Along with them, Vicky Kaushal and wife Katrina Kaif too are heading back.