Alia Bhatt redefines airport elegance with the timeless allure of chanderi in her latest ivory white kurta set

Oh, the kurta fashion trend! It was a trend in Bollywood just a few months ago, but it now appears to be reaching a new height in the world of fashion. Who better to show us how to do it than the stunning Alia Bhatt? She was recently spotted wearing a gorgeous kurta combo that had us all in awe.

The kurta set made a statement with its elaborate pattern and vivid color. It's no surprise that this trend is gaining traction. The kurta set provides the ideal balance of comfort and style, making it a go-to option for fashion-forward folks. Prepare to embrace kurta fever because it's here to stay!

Alia Bhatt in ivory white kurta set

Alia Bhatt appeared ethereal in a chanderi pearly white kurta combination. This gorgeous suit featured 3/4th sleeves and a classic round collar for a timeless look. But it's the magnificent red threadwork embroidery that covers the kurta set that truly sets it apart, offering a flash of color and a touch of elegance.

The attention to detail is exquisite, with delicate lace detailing on the neckline, sleeves, hemline, and even the dupatta borders. The scalloped edge hem gives the whole design a charming and feminine touch. If you want to imitate Alia's beautiful style, this kurta combo is available from The Loom for Rs. 5,999. Don't pass up this must-have piece for your wardrobe.

More about the look...

Alia Bhatt completed her appearance with the right accessories in addition to her lovely kurta outfit. She was seen carrying a sleek black handbag, which added refinement and utility to her look. Her ears were adorned with elegant drop earrings, which added a touch of glitz to her entire look.

Alia's elegant low bun hairdo offered a sense of elegance while drawing attention to her attire. She completed her ensemble with short heels that provided both comfort and elegance.

Alia Bhatt's excellent wardrobe choices never fail to wow us, and her recent outing with her husband Ranbir Kapoor at the airport was certainly no exception. Alia was recently seen sporting a gorgeous blue kurta outfit that accentuated her innate beauty. It's fair to speculate that Alia has developed a crush on kurta sets, which is why we can't blame her! Her kurta set outfits remain on the mark, displaying her grace and flair.

As fashionistas, we want more of Alia's kurta set outfits since she manages to amaze us with her fashion-forward selections. Alia creates fresh patterns and pushes us to want more with each appearance. We can't wait to see what amazing kurta set she'll wear next!

