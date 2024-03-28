Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, and this isn’t just limited to her incomparable acting skills. The diva’s fashion sense is also always on fleek! She consistently leaves onlookers swooning over her amazing fashion statements. Keeping up with this pre-established reputation, the diva wore a stunning semi-formal ensemble to the airport, and we loved the classy ensemble.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at the Heart of Stone actress’ semi-formal airport ensemble? After all, this will help us better understand Alia Bhatt’s chic airport style.

Alia Bhatt’s cool and classy airport style:

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress was spotted in a rather cool and comfortable outfit at the airport this morning. She made a case for semi-formal looks with a blue sleeveless camisole with a deep and circular neckline.

This was tucked into ankle-length denim jeans. These unique jeans had a dark and light blue lined style with front slits intertwined to create a sassy effect. The wide-legged denim jeans with dramatic flares looked cool and felt comfortable.

The Darlings actress layered the camisole top with a light blue blazer with OG shoulder pads, which gave the ensemble a formal edge. This short full-sleeved blazer had a collared neckline with a ruched elasticated style at the edge of the sleeves and convenient pockets on both sides.

It was left open to display the camisole. The actress displayed, or, should we say, flaunted, class and coolness in her semi-formal attire. She completed the look with comfortable white sneakers, and we love the chic vibe that this ensemble gives off; don’t you agree?

Alia Bhatt’s flawless accessory, hairstyle, and makeup choices:

Alia kept her accessories minimalistic, with just Gen-Z-approved small gold hoops. But that’s not all; she also added the black Gucci Jumbo GG tote bag to her look. This iconic bag is one of the signature luggage pieces from the Jumbo GG line. This exclusive piece, made in Italy, comes with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 2,07,564. Isn’t that seriously extravagant?

Further, Alia opted for a bold no-makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to shine through with just a touch of blush and some pink lip gloss to keep her lips nourished. This classy look proved that true beauty only gets to shine the brightest when it's kept simple.

Meanwhile, the diva also tied her hair up and styled it into a high ponytail look, ensuring that her face was visible while framing it to perfection. We adore the effortlessly manageable look. But, let’s be honest, the highlight of this look has got to be Alia’s niceness and her incomparable smile. We’re obsessed!

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt's airport fit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

