Ananya Panday’s fiery red corseted top with ruched skirt and oversized blazer is formal finesse at its best

Ananya Panday recently wore a hot three-piece red ensemble that screamed pure elegance. Let’s take a proper look at the beyond-fiery chic and classy outfit.

Mehak Walia
Written by Mehak Walia , Journalist
Published on Mar 27, 2024 | 08:54 PM IST | 492
Ananya Panday, Micheal Kors, Hot, red, blazer, ruched skirt, corset, Style, Fashion
Ananya Panday always goes above and beyond to serve the fiercest fashion statements. The diva constantly shows modern fashionistas how to rock Gen-Z fashion with the fashion-forward elements of their outfits. Keeping up with this pre-existing reputation, the actress recently wore a gorgeous head-to-toe red ensemble. We’re totally obsessed!

So, why don’t we zoom in to take a closer look at Ananya Panday’s incredible three-piece red ensemble? It’s time to take a proper look at the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ charming sense of style.

Ananya Panday’s classy all-red ensemble: 

The Dream Girl 2 actress recently made quite a mark with a three-piece head-to-toe ensemble that served Gen-Z fashion finesse. The chic ensemble from Micheal Kors screamed fashion finesse at its very best, and we’re head-over-heels in love with it. 

This outfit featured a corseted sleeveless top with a body-hugging silhouette that perfectly accentuated her curves. The deep and plunging neckline of the top was also undoubtedly alluring. She tucked this into a matching calf-length ruched skirt with a wrapped-up style and a super sexy side slit. The Liger actress layered her incredible ensemble with a matching oversized full-sleeved blazer with a collared neckline and crisp lapels. 

Ananya Panday’s formal look was flawless:

The shoulder pads gave the outfit a formal twist. The convenient pockets on both sides gave it a rather cool and comfortable edge. The sassy diva also completed her ensemble with red lizard-print pumps created exclusively by Jennifer Chamandi. We loved the classy Student of the Year 2 actress’ beyond-fiery ensemble. 

We’re totally inspired by the diva’s fresh Gen-Z fashion finesse. She also added minimalistic accessories like gold statement earrings with a matching layered bracelet. Even her black nails with the subtle makeup look were a great addition. However, her high bun with a middle parting was just all things amazing, and we adored the stunning outfit.

So, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s classy all-red ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon SLAYS in her airport look with brown cut-out mini dress, oversized black blazer, and Fendi sunglasses

Credits: AmI Patel Instagram
