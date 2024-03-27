Ananya Panday always goes above and beyond to serve the fiercest fashion statements. The diva constantly shows modern fashionistas how to rock Gen-Z fashion with the fashion-forward elements of their outfits. Keeping up with this pre-existing reputation, the actress recently wore a gorgeous head-to-toe red ensemble. We’re totally obsessed!

So, why don’t we zoom in to take a closer look at Ananya Panday’s incredible three-piece red ensemble? It’s time to take a proper look at the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ charming sense of style.

Ananya Panday’s classy all-red ensemble:

The Dream Girl 2 actress recently made quite a mark with a three-piece head-to-toe ensemble that served Gen-Z fashion finesse. The chic ensemble from Micheal Kors screamed fashion finesse at its very best, and we’re head-over-heels in love with it.

This outfit featured a corseted sleeveless top with a body-hugging silhouette that perfectly accentuated her curves. The deep and plunging neckline of the top was also undoubtedly alluring. She tucked this into a matching calf-length ruched skirt with a wrapped-up style and a super sexy side slit. The Liger actress layered her incredible ensemble with a matching oversized full-sleeved blazer with a collared neckline and crisp lapels.

Ananya Panday’s formal look was flawless:

The shoulder pads gave the outfit a formal twist. The convenient pockets on both sides gave it a rather cool and comfortable edge. The sassy diva also completed her ensemble with red lizard-print pumps created exclusively by Jennifer Chamandi. We loved the classy Student of the Year 2 actress’ beyond-fiery ensemble.

We’re totally inspired by the diva’s fresh Gen-Z fashion finesse. She also added minimalistic accessories like gold statement earrings with a matching layered bracelet. Even her black nails with the subtle makeup look were a great addition. However, her high bun with a middle parting was just all things amazing, and we adored the stunning outfit.

So, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s classy all-red ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

