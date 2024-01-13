Ananya Panday exudes retro disco vibes in blue jumpsuit with matching headband; take cues

Ananya Panday has returned with another stunning outfit. The fashion princess can win the style game like nobody else can. Just when we thought we couldn't take any more of her amazing floral mini dresses, she dropped breathtaking photos offering us some real old-school glam and is totally crushing it.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress recently shared photos of herself wearing a gorgeous blue dress that exudes retro vibes. She easily restores the charm of the old days with her perfect taste and charisma. So, without further ado, scroll down and see Ananya Panday's unique retro look.

Ananya Panday in shimmering blue jumpsuit

The Dream Girl 2 actress dazzled with her gorgeous blue ensemble. The blue jumpsuit was made of a mesh fabric adorned with a stunning expanse of crystal decorations, providing an added sense of glitter to the overall basic design.

And the sheer jumpsuit, with its crisscross halter neckline, highlighted Ananya's beautiful physique. The attire was the height of class and glam with its sleeveless design, broad legs, and flared fit. Itrh, a prominent brand recognized for its glittering patterns and attention to detail, produced this fit.

Ananya Panday’s glitzy accessories

The Liger actress grasps how to accessorize without being overboard. She accessorized her lovely blue ensemble with rectangular-shaped hoops that offered the ideal quantity of glitter. The crystal embellishments on her outfit were wonderfully complimented by these silver hoops from the brand Swarovski.

But check out the fascinating part: Ananya let the outfit speak for itself and didn't add extra accessories. Who wants additional features when you have a stunning mesh fabric embellished with crystals?

More about Ananya Panday's hair and makeup

Stacy Gomes, her makeup artist, did a fantastic job creating a beautiful matte-finished base with just a suitable quantity of contouring and a dab of pink blush to lend a natural glow. The perfectly blended black and blue makeup enhanced her eyes and emphasized her appearance.

The Gehraaiyan actress' lips were embellished with a light pink lipstick tint, offering her a young and attractive appearance. Hairdresser Ayesha Devitre did an excellent job sweeping Ananya's tresses back with a matching blue hairband. Ananya Panday definitely knows how to sport a complete head-to-toe 80s throwback style while maintaining meticulous perfection. The skilled stylists Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar did their magic to style her expertly in this retro-inspired ensemble.

Furthermore, the incredible photographer Tejas Nerurkar photographed Ananya's images with a disco ball, which provided a nostalgic touch. They certainly brought back the old ambiance in the most elegant way possible with their combined efforts.

Being the fashion star that she is, Ananya Panday offered the Gen-Z with her outstanding outfit, emphasizing once more that she can easily rock every look. So, what are your thoughts on this amazing look? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

