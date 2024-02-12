Ananya Panday, one of the most talented and gorgeous Gen-Z actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to serve the most fresh and fabulous fashion statements that always leave us wanting more. The beautiful diva recently stepped out to attend a star-studded party in one of the most gorgeous all-black ensembles that we’ve seen in a while. The classy diva’s outfit suited her silhouette to perfection. We’re simply speechless over this gorgeous ensemble.

So, what is the holdout for? Let’s get up, close, and personal with the Dream Girl 2 actress, Ananya Panday’s incomparably gorgeous all-black ensemble to understand the fashion finesse that she ended up serving.

Ananya Panday’s beyond-magical black dress leaves us OBSESSED

The Liger actress was recently spotted and snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out to attend Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s housewarming party in Mumbai while wearing a seriously gorgeous all-black ensemble that left us gasping and gushing for more. For this occasion, the diva chose to wear a black-colored dress that suited her perfectly.

This dress had thin spaghetti straps with a deep square-shaped neckline that added a layer of sultriness to the actress’ ensemble. The ankle length of the bodycon maxi dress also added a touch of sophistication to the elegant outfit.

Further, the oh-so-pretty dress also had a rather fitted silhouette. It managed to hug the talented Pati Patni Aur Woh actress’ enviable curves in all the right places. This ended up accentuating her curves beyond all comparison and helping her flaunt her super well-toned body.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ sleeveless dress elongated her legs while leaving us mesmerized. This beautiful and simple black dress would indeed be the perfect ensemble for a date night.

Ananya Panday’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were also on fleek

Furthermore, the Khaali Peeli actress chose to complete her outfit by styling her dress with matching embellished black pumps. These classy pumps had golden embellishment all over them which ended up matching her bag and accessories as well. It’s quite safe to say that the accessories tied up Ananya’s look.

But that’s not all, she also chose to take the minimalistic route to elevate her outfit. This included a dainty studded necklace with a gold chain and a matching gold statement ring. The diva’s choice here was visibly a wise one.

Ananya also chose to carry the Yves Saint Laurent’s Vicky Miniaudiere bag in black plexiglass, approximately worth Rs. 2,28,246, which is one of the most iconic bag designs in the brand’s collection. This classy design has a magnetic front flap closure and a detachable chain strap. It also had the brand’s official logo initials. The beautiful and luxurious gold-tone hardware makes this bag a total must-have and it visibly ended up effortlessly elevating the diva’s outfit beyond all comparison.

The classy Gen-Z actress also chose to leave her hair open and styled it into soft waves that perfectly framed her face. Meanwhile, her soft glam makeup look, with black defined eyes and pink lip oil, ended up elevating her ensemble, as well.

We’re legit head-over-heels in love with the diva’s choices for this one. But, what did you think about her dress? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions on this one.

