The world of entertainment and fashion always go hand-in-hand. Bollywood actors have always been able to make and break fashion trends with the power of their choice. However, there are always some unique moments where these celebrities end up making the most surprising and fashion-forward moves with their ensembles which legit have the power to leave us mesmerized and super shocked. We think these rare moments deserve applause, and well, we’re here just to do that.

So; without any further ado, let’s dive in deep and have a look at some of the most gorgeous, mesmerizing, unique, and, of course, exceptionally classy style statements served by Bollywood’s divas including the iconic Madhuri Dixit, the radiant Triptii Dimri, the stylish Janhvi Kapoor, and others, this week.

Top 5 most unique fashion statements of the week

Modernized drape with a long shrug:

One of the most loved 90s Bollywood stars, Madhuri Dixit, was spotted wearing the classiest and most vibrant purple and gold colored ethnic ensemble this week. This gorgeous Anamika Khanna ensemble had a beautiful sleeveless blouse with gold embroidery all over it paired with a classy ruched skirt.

However, it also had a pre-stitched and well-pleated pallu that made it extra special. But that’s not all, the classy ensemble also featured a matching floor-length shrug-like long jacket with 3/4th sleeves and matching gold-colored floral embroidery, making the outfit look all the more chic while giving it a fusional edge.

Advertisement

Formal blazer turns unique dress:

We usually wear formal blazers with pantsuits, formal skirts, or even jeans and tops. But the Animal actress, Triptii Dimri went in a different direction with her fashion statement this week. She wore a beyond-classy and modernized beige-colored formal blazer like a literal dress. Yes, you read that right.

This long and oversized blazer with OG shoulder pads and a classy collar was worn like a dress. She also chose to not layer anything under it, subtly raising the heat. The diva also added matching semi-sheer stockings under this, making the gorgeous outfit all the more special. We’re totally speechless!

Metallic gold under-bust corset:

Corsets have become a super common part of a modern Bollywood fashionista’s wardrobe these days. But, nobody has quite done it the way the talented Lust Stories 2 actress, Mrunal Thakur has recently managed to do. The seriously beautiful actress recently chose to wear a full-sleeved floor-length denim shirt dress.

The fabulous diva chose to wear a thigh-high denim ensemble with a sexy side slit. But, she chose to make the collared ensemble all the more awesome by adding a gold-colored under-bust corset with a metallic finish that accentuated her waist and highlighted her curves to sheer perfection.

Nature-inspired lace corseted bodice:

The beyond-talented Bawal actress, Janhvi Kapoor, recently stunned us in a jaw-dropping and vibrant red-colored floor-length and body-hugging gown which made us fall head-over-heels in love with her look. This dress was the perfect choice for Valentine’s week and it accentuated her curves.

But, let’s be honest, that’s not what made the pretty diva’s ensemble so unique. The fabulous dress had a nature-inspired lace sheer bodice adding a feminine layer to her fabulous red-colored outfit. The off-shoulder style and the deep plunging neckline made the diva look like a literal dream. We’re obsessed!

One side collared backless dress:

The talented actress and model from Crakk, Amy Jackson recently chose to wear a fiery floor-length gown with a monochromatic edge that added to its overall appeal. But, the beautifully dramatic design of this ensemble made sure that this gorgeous dress belonged on this list.

The sleeveless gown had a classy halter neckline with a sassy and formal white-colored collar on one side. Further, the super hot front slit along with the supremely hot backless style made it all the more incredible along with elongating her legs and accentuating her waist. The dress hugged her curves making us fall head-over-heel in love.

Advertisement

So, are you feeling impressed with these sincerely awesome and super unique ensembles for the week? Which one of these outfits is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below, right away.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Sunday brunch look screams COMFORT, accessorised with an expensive Rs 4,93,794 Gucci bag