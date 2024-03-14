Ananya Panday recently proved her merit as a talented actress through her roles in Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. But, the diva’s abilities aren’t limited to acting, her personal sense of style always leaves onlookers speechless. She consistently goes out of her way to serve the freshest fashion statements, and we love them. it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Ananya inspires the fashionistas in all of us!

Keeping up with her reputation, the Gehraiyaan actress stepped out in a gorgeous lilac dress that made our hearts dance to her rhythm. So, why don’t we zoom in to take a closer look at Ananya Panday’s OOTD?

What was Ananya Panday wearing today?

The Liger actress left onlookers mesmerized as she walked in for a photoshoot while wearing the most pretty lilac mini-dress, from Runaway The Label. This amazing piece came with an approximate price tag of Rs. 9,848.

Super hot pictures of the talented diva in this gorgeous outfit set social media ablaze. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress’ pastel lilac dress featured a unique drop shoulder style on one side and a broad strap with a twisted style on the other side.

The gathered design of the dress added to its overall texture, elevating the ensemble perfectly. The body-hugging silhouette of this dress hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places, accentuating them to sheer perfection.

The upper thigh length of the dress also gave it a super sexy edge, creating a gasp-worthy fashion statement like no other. The beautifully unique color of this classy dress looked fabulous against the diva’s complexion. It created a versatile base for the perfect style statement.

How did Ananya Panday elevate her outfit?

Ananya added minimalistic accessories to her chic lilac ensemble, including classy beige flat sandals and a statement-worthy gemstone ring, to complete her fabulous ensemble. These elegant choices gave the diva’s outfit a rather well-harmonized appeal.

Panday also chose to leave her hair open and style her dark locks into an effortlessly elegant sleek and straight hairstyle with a middle parting that beautifully framed her face while freely cascading down her back and shoulders. This easily manageable hairstyle allowed the actress to look all things amazing while feeling fresh.

Lastly, let’s talk about the diva’s subtle makeup look. She opted to go with a matte base with subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, and lip gloss to match her classy look. We are simply obsessed with the actress’ look, aren’t you?

So, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s gorgeous look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

