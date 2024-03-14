Summer's here and it's time to channel your inner Bollywood diva with the sexiest bikini sets. Bollywood's leading ladies have been serving some serious style inspiration with their stunning beachwear choices, and we’re feeling inspired to share these with you. Whether you love rocking bold colors like Kriti Kharbanda or prefer a timeless monochrome look like Deepika Padukone, get ready to find your perfect beach outfit in this bikini collection inspired by celebrities. After all, we have always got your back!

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at some super sassy and stylish beach-ready bikinis worn by Bollywood’s leading ladies for some summery inspiration?

6 summery beach wear outfits worn by Bollywood actresses

Deepika Padukone’s black and white bikini:

The Fighter actress made quite a grand style statement as she posted pictures of herself in a super hot monochromatic bikini set, setting social media on fire.

This sexy set donned by Deepika Padukone featured a fitted bralette-like chic bikini top with sleek spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. This was paired with matching low-waisted bikini bottoms and a cool sarong to complete the fiery look.

Alia Bhatt in a tied-up and lined bikini set:

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress recently wore a trendy bikini set with a stylish lined design that screamed modern allure with a side of sexiness.

Alia Bhatt's colorful set featured a strapless tube-top-like bikini top with a front tie-up design and matching high-waisted bottoms. It's hard not to be inspired by this one, isn’t it?

Kriti Kharbanda’s colorful bikini set:

Kriti Kharbanda looked sincerely stylish in a classy bikini set with a vibrant and multi-colored lined print that looked seriously spectacular.

The gorgeous set featured a strapless bikini tube top with a tie-up at the back. It was paired with a matching bikini bottom that hugged her curves to perfection.

Janhvi Kapoor’s rose-printed bikini set:

The Devara actress went above and beyond to serve floral power finesse with a black bikini that looked all things awesome. The gorgeous bikini set donned by Janhvi Kapoor was laden with a red and green rose print that looked gorgeous.

The pretty set featured a halter-neck bralette with a plunging neckline and matching bikini bottoms that made us gasp. The matching sheer sarong was a great addition, as well.

Ananya Panday’s floral-printed bikini set:

The Dream Girl 2 actress wore an incomparable white bikini set that spelled all things beautiful. This set was thoroughly laden with a floral print that looked sincerely pretty.

The fabulous set featured a modern bralette with a balconette style and a plunging neckline. Ananya Panday paired this with matching bikini bottoms featuring a ruffled style at the waist, and we love it!

Sara Ali Khan’s multicolored tie-dye bikini:

The Murder Mubarak actress recently made a show-stopping fashion statement with a fun bikini set which was a literal burst of colors. The vibrant print of this set was just perfect.

This incomparably colorful set that Sara Ali Khan wore featured a halter-neck bikini top with a plunging neckline and a tie-up style. It was paired with a low-waisted bikini bottom, and we love the set!

These beyond-stylish bikini sets by Bollywood actresses deserve some much-needed attention, and we’re feeling sincerely inspired to shop the day away.

So, are you feeling inspired to get ready for beach season? Which one of these bikinis is your absolute favorite? Tell us in the comments below!

