Valentine’s week draws nigh and we’re all excited to celebrate love and romance. This highly cherished day is actually a whole week of festivities where couples express their eternal love for each other in every possible way, making each day more special than the previous one. However, such a grand celebration calls for remarkable outfits that can truly match the occasion. Are you thinking about adding some extra love to your elegant ensembles this year? Well, it's high time you express it with heart-shaped accessories.

Wondering which accessories to do this with? Well, the divas of Bollywood are here to help you out. So, without any further ado, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at how Bollywood’s leading ladies were able to use heart-shaped accessories to elevate their stylish ensembles. Are you ready? Let’s just go ahead and jump right in.

6 times divas added heart-shaped accessories to elevate their fits

Malaika Arora’s classy heart-shaped bag:

The Pataakha actress, Malaika Arora, recently posted pictures of herself which ended up taking social media by storm. The gorgeous actress chose to wear a stylish black faux-leather frock-like structured black skirt and paired it with a contrasting and classy white-colored collared shirt. She also added stylish chunky boots to elevate the look.

However, the highlight of this super classy fashion statement was her incredibly sassy heart-shaped black bag from Alaïa. This classy bag totally complemented her outfit and it would undoubtedly make a cute accessory to go with all your classy outfits for the upcoming Valentine’s Week celebrations.

Alia Bhatt’s delicate heart droplet earrings:

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress, Alia Bhatt, recently chose to wear this incredibly classy aqua blue co-ord set which was created by none other than the fashion maven, Ritika Mirchandani. This effortlessly elegant ensemble comes with a whopping price tag of Rs. 1,59,000. We simply adore how well it suits her.

The outfit includes a unique aqua-colored semi-sheer full-sleeved kurta with lace details, a plunging neckline, and timeless shoulder pads. It is paired with matching sharara pants. However, the highlight of this look is definitely her delicate heart-shaped silver droplet earrings. They add a touch of sparkle to the outfit without overpowering it, making them the perfect addition to your Valentine's week wardrobe.

Disha Patani’s pretty heart-shaped choker:

The Welcome 3 actress, Disha Patani, recently decided to rock a super casual and effortlessly cool outfit. She paired a comfy graphic t-shirt with some shorts, creating a chic ensemble. This stylish look was absolutely perfect for a relaxed and enjoyable day out with her girlfriends. But what really made the outfit shine was her beautiful beaded choker, adding a touch of elegance to the whole look.

This stylish beaded choker had a delicate heart-shaped extension droplet which visibly elevated the whole outfit without actually taking away from the overall chill aesthetic. Therefore, it would make a great addition to any outfit that you might choose to wear for Valentine’s week without messing up its aesthetic.

Ananya Panday’s heart-shaped studs:

Ananya Panday, the actress from The Dream Girl 2, made a stunning choice by donning a chic and pure white mini-dress. This dress, with its body-hugging corset design, had a glamorous feathery detail at the top, adding a touch of drama and elegance to the ensemble. It perfectly accentuated the stylish actress' figure, allowing her to confidently flaunt her enviable physique.

However, her simply gorgeous heart-shaped crystal-encrusted stud earrings from Swarovski are undoubtedly stealing the focus for this one. If you’re planning an elegant date with your partner for Valentine’s week, this statement accessory is bound to add some much-needed drama and bling to boost your chic ensembles.

Malaika Arora’s heart-shaped sunglasses:

Malaika recently chose to wear a stylish white-colored fitted top with a plunging neckline that looked all things hot and classy. She also layered it with a chic multicolored jacket with coins and fur. The Dabangg actress’ beyond-stylish jacket’s contemporary design looked simply incomparable.

However, the highlight of this incredible look has got to be the beautiful diva’s incredibly sassy heart-shaped sunglasses. These dark-tinted sunglasses with a metallic silver frame added some much-needed pizzazz to enhance the stylish actress’ ensemble and hence, they would make a simply chic addition to any Valentine’s week ensemble, irrespective of its overall style.

Kiara Advani’s adorable heart-shaped heels:

Kiara Advani, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress recently took to Instagram to wish her friends, family, fans, and followers a very merry Christmas. For this occasion, she chose to wear an incredibly stylish sleeveless red-colored frock with intricate patterns all over it. It also had a lace extension below it which made it all the more classy.

However, the labeled heart mules that the diva chose to pair this outfit with, totally won our focus here. These incredibly stylish white-colored heels which come with a whopping price tag of Rs 88,327 approximately look incredibly stylish with her ensemble, don’t they? Heart-shaped heels like these would be a great way to complete any Valentine’s week outfits.

So, are you feeling inspired for Valentine’s week? Which one of these classy accessories is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away

