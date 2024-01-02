Bollywood celebrities long jacket trend for Winter season: Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia to Triptii Dimri

The Winter season is finally here and recently, most of the beautiful leading ladies of Bollywood have been proving that the long jacket trend is here and it’s honestly here to stay. Divas like Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Sharma, and others, have been layering their sweaters, co-ord sets, and dresses, with long jackets, blazers, pullover sweaters, coats, and others to reach winter-ready perfection. And, we honestly feel like this fabulous trend is fire.

So, without further ado, why don’t we delve in to take a closer look at Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma’s airport ensembles, Ananya Panday’s co-ord set, Triptii Dimrii’s blazer dress, and others to understand the long jacket trend.

6 long celebrity-approved jackets to jump on the trend train

1. Ananya Panday’s sassy long blazer:

Ananya Panday was recently spreading winter-ready joy over the red carpet of her latest film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, proving that she is a true fashion-forward trailblazer. The talented Dream Girl 2 actress further combined a casual and stylish co-ord set, featuring a crop top and skirt, layered with a long-length full-sleeved formal blazer, to create an incredibly eye-catching look. And, we’re totally in love!

2. Anushka Sharma’s classy long jacket:

Anushka Sharma recently graced the Mumbai airport with her special presence. Making for a super stylish winter fashion statement, the talented actress chose a black long poofy jacket, paired with white pants, a sweatshirt, and trendy sneakers. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress literally glowed and added a stylish tote bag to complete her look. We loved her ensemble

Advertisement

3. Deepika Padukone’s sleeveless long jacket:

Stepping out in a recent airport appearance, Deepika Padukone exuded elegance in an all-black ensemble that caught everyone’s attention. The Pathaan actress seamlessly paired an oversized hooded sleeveless zipper jacket with a matching sweatshirt and matching pants. In fact, the boots added a dash of sophistication to the outfit. And, we’re obsessed!

4. Tamannaah Bhatia’s long sweater:

Tamannaah Bhatia recently decided to give us some serious winter wear goals with baggy denim jeans paired with a black sweater which is layered with an oversized back coat-like jacket that brought it all together. She chose to add a vibrant red muffler and sports sneakers to add to the ensemble. Doesn’t she look super hot?

5. Karisma Kapoor’s long woolen blazer:

Karisma Kapoor recently chose to style a black t-shirt, paired with a layered and ribbed ankle-length skirt, layered with a black and white long plaid woolen blazer with a beautiful multi-colored threadwork design on it. We’re absolutely obsessed with how she completed the ensemble with matching sports sneakers.

6. Triptii Dimri’s sexy blazer mini-dress:

Triptii Dimri recently proved that long jackets can also be converted to dresses by wearing a long white-colored blazer with gorgeous golden buttons and a collared neckline with a v-shaped neckline and timeless shoulder pads. We are absolutely in love with how she combined this with nude-colored heels to create fashion magic.

So, are you feeling inspired to shop the day away and add some super classy long jackets to your wardrobe for the winter season? Which one of these jacketed ensembles is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Fashion trends to look forward to in 2024: From oversized silhouettes to fiery mini dresses