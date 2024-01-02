Fashion trends to look forward to in 2024: From oversized silhouettes to fiery mini dresses

The world of fashion and Bollywood usually run hand-in-hand and this was made pretty darn clear in 2023 when trending movies like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Barbie, and others brought a wave of fashion trends into the mainstream with their run. Many of these celebrity-approved trends were embraced beautifully by the masses. But, which of these classy trends are here to stay in 2024?

Well, without further ado, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the beyond-beautiful ensembles of actresses like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others to predict 2024’s sassy fashion trends. Are you ready? Let’s get right to it.

7 fashion-forward trends that will absolutely be carried on in 2024

1. Oversized silhouettes:

Many beautiful Bollywood actresses including Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, and others recently proved that oversized silhouettes are here to stay. This included oversized shorts, baggy jeans, oversized tops and sweaters. These comfortable and classy ensembles are here to stay in the race for the long run.

2. Fiery mini dresses:

Various incredibly talented actresses proved in 2023 that mini dresses totally deserve all our attention. This list included Malaika Arora, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and others. These dresses help every talented diva flaunt their well-toned physique and elongated legs and are here to stay.

3. Corset-like silhouettes:

Whether it is cropped tops with corset-like silhouettes with pants, classy dresses that get cinched at the waist, or just beautiful modernized fusion ethnic ensembles like sarees with corset-like blouses, incredible actresses like Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, and others have proven that corset-like silhouettes are in the race for the long run.

4. Vibrant and pretty colors:

Whether it’s mini-dresses, midi-dresses, co-ord sets, sarees, or just timeless tops, 2023 saw a lot of vibrant, unique, beautiful, and vibrant colors pop up in wardrobes of talented actresses like Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt or others. These colors are totally here to stay.

5. Classy and formal blazers:

Super talented actresses that belong on the very top of every list, like Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra or others, these beautiful divas styled formal blazers to sheer perfection with matching pantsuits, flared pants, fitted formal dresses, and other outfit options. These classy blazers are totally here to stay throughout the new year.

6. Chokers and chunky necklaces:

Seriously classy actresses and OG fashionistas like Kajol, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Tara Sutaria, and other such fabulous divas wore incredible choker-like necklaces and chunky pieces to elevate their ensembles throughout the year, proving that they definitely belong in 2024.

7. Minimalistic aesthetic:

When it comes to the overall theme of 2024, it has totally been the year of minimalism with outfits, accessories, and even the overall styling of these outfits. Incredible actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, or just others, and it’s safe to say that this aesthetic is coming with us to the incredible year 2024.

It’s quite safe to say that as we bid farewell to the glamor-filled year of 2023, it’s evident that the fashion landscape of 2024 is set to be a captivating continuation of the iconic trends. From the enduring allure of oversized silhouettes, fiery mini dresses, and corset-like ensembles to the vibrant burst of colors gracing wardrobes, the fashion-forward journey will always continue.

So, do you agree with our choices for this trend prediction list? Which of these seriously classy trends is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

