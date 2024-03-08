As a true Bollywood style icon, Deepika Padukone never fails to impress with her fabulous outfits, and her eye makeup looks are no exception. From bold smokey eyes and shimmery eyeshadow to playful cat eyes, the diva's eyes always manage to steal the show. Whether she's gracing the red carpet or attending a glamorous event, her eye makeup game is consistently on point, leaving us obsessing over her choices.

It's evident that the Jawan actress knows how to make our hearts race with her makeup selections. So, why not zoom in and draw inspiration from Deepika Padukone's unparalleled eye makeup looks?

6 times Deepika Padukone’s eye makeup game left us speechless

The cat-eyed coolness:

The Pathaan actress recently wore a vibrant red saree with gold embellishments. She elevated her look with a dewy makeup look, including a dab of blush and highlighter.

However, her eye makeup stole the show with a subtle reddish-pink eyeshadow and bold, dramatic black eyeliner in a cat-eyed style that gave her ensemble an extra edge.

The extended eyeliner:

The Fighter actress recently wore a gorgeous custom sleeveless, body-hugging black gown with a timeless dramatic silhouette, created for her by Gauri & Nainika.

This look was enhanced with a radiant makeup look and subtle blush. However, her sleek black eyeliner, extended with a thin line, was the winner for this one.

The faint smokey eyes:

The Bajirao Mastani actress looked fabulous at the 77th British Academy Film Awards. She ditched the usual gowns and represented the country in a shimmery Sabyasachi saree.

Honestly, her look was made even more mesmerizing with a flawless makeup look and a dewy base. But her subtly smokey eye makeup with brown eyeshadow and smudged eyeliner was just perfect.

The dramatic smokey eyes:

The Om Shanti Om actress left onlookers gawking as she walked out in a spectacular gold tissue Sabyasachi lehenga set with a heavily embellished dark-colored skirt.

Furthermore, her makeup look for this one left us speechless. The diva ditched the usual subtlety and went bold with dramatic smokey eyes using dark brown eyeshadow and smudged black eyeliner. We're taking notes!

The well-defined eyes look:

The Padmaavat actress went with a contemporary fusion look in yet another Sabyasachi saree recently. This black and white drape with sequin work was swoon-worthy.

However, it was the actress' makeup look, with a matte base, that gave it the extra oomph it needed. The well-defined eyes with black eyeliner and subtle pink eyeshadow totally stole the spotlight!

The subtle romantic look:

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress' western wear game is also unmatched. She recently proved that by wearing the prettiest sleeveless floral-printed midi dress, created by Gauri and Nainika, with a frock-like style.

The diva kept the romantic aesthetic going with her minimalistic accessory choices and her oh-so-glamorous makeup look with pink matte lipstick. Her pink shimmery eyeshadow with mascara-coated lashes looked fabulous too!

Her eye makeup game is honestly making our minds go "Aankhon mein teri ajab si adayein hai," don't you agree?

So, are you feeling inspired by the actress' eye makeup looks? Which one is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

