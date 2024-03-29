Kriti Sanon is a fashion icon who consistently inspired modern fashionistas by showing them how to keep their fashion game fresh and fabulous. The diva goes out of her way to serve the fiercest and fiery ensembles that mesmerizes onlookers. Keeping up with the same, the actress recently wore an enchanting blush pink that suited her frame so well.

To say that we’re obsessed with the Do Patti actress’ stylish OOTN, would be a total understatement. So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at Kriti Sanon’s blush pink and black sassy and fiery midi dress?

Kriti Sanon’s blush pink and black ensemble:

The Mimi actress made quite a splash in a blush pink and black ensemble while promoting her latest movie with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and others titled Crew. The diva’s fiery dress was created exclusively for her by the fashion maven, Sameer Madan.

The Dilwale actress’ incredibly stylish and sleeveless statement-worthy piece featured sleek spaghetti straps a deep and plunging neckline along with a structured bralette-like top with a lined design. This was attached to the rest of the dress with a U-shaped metal piece, creating a fiery cut-out design at the waist.

The Adipurush actress’ pleated calf-length midi dress was also cinched at the waist, accentuating the diva’s curves to sheer perfection. This dress gave a modern twist to the timeless fit and flare dress design, and we’re obsessed with that. The femme and fabulous color of this piece also glowed against Kriiti’s complexion.

Kriti Sanon’s dress also had convenient pockets on both sides, making this dress a total must-have for modern fashion queens who are always on the go. The diva’s outfit was styled to perfection by Sukriti Grover. We love how she completed the ensemble with chic black pumps with an ankle tie-up style. This gave the otherwise modern outfit, a bit of timeless allure.

How did Kriti Sanon elevate her ensemble?

Kriti’s stylist, Sukriti Grover, kept things minimalistic for this super sexy ensemble. She elevated her look with statement golden studs and matching layered gold rings from JSK Jewels. These gorgeous pieces added to the whole outfit while giving it the center stage to shine through on its own merit.

Meanwhile, Sanon’s hair stylist, Aasif Ahmed tied her dark tresses up and styled them into a very stylish regal-looking updo for this ensemble. He also left a flick out in the front to frame her face.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Kriti’s makeup look, completed by Aditya Sharma. The expert went with a rather subtle and romantic look for this one, with a radiant matte base. For the eyes, he added a touch of subtle eyeshadow with volumizing mascara for the lashes. A subtle pink blush and highlighter elevated the look. However, the matte pink lipstick was the highlight of the whole look.

So, what did you think of Kriti Sanon’s outfit? Comment below and share your thoughts on it.

