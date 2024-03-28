Mouni Roy has always been an impressive actress who has the power to engage the audience with her acting skills. But the diva’s skills aren’t just limited to the screen. She dares to go above and beyond to serve the fiercest and boldest fashion statements, inspiring modern fashionistas everywhere. The diva recently cemented her status as a fashion queen by serving streetwear perfection with a monochromatic fit, and we’re totally obsessed!

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a closer look at Mouni Roy’s classy ensemble that screamed streetwear sassiness? Let’s get a better look at the Brahmastra actress’ super stylish OOTD.

Mouni Roy looks sassy in monochromatic outfit:

The Gold actress made quite a magical splash with a minimalistic and monochromatic fashion statement. This classy outfit featured long black pants that served a beautiful fusion of comfort, style, and functionality. The ensemble featured wide lapels for a touch of sophistication and cargo pocket detailing for practicality.

The stylish high-waisted pant is the perfect partner for the on-the-go lifestyle of modern fashionistas. Further, the anchor thread detailing in the black pants added a unique flair, while the straight-leg fit ensures a timeless silhouette.

The Made In China actress went with a plain minimalistic and body-hugging white T-shirt with a rather boxy fit for the top. This classy cap-sleeved t-shirt with a sophisticated high neckline managed to effortlessly blend contemporary chic with minimalistic magic.

Advertisement

With the right accessories and shoes, Mouni’s chic black and white style statement can effortlessly transition from casual outings to night outs with your girl gang. This is visible in Mouni’s look with glossy black pumps, and we’re head-over-heels in love with her sartorial choice here.

How did Mouni Roy elevate this super cool and chic look?

The Romeo Akbar Waiter actress completed her outfit, styled by Akshay Tyagi, with a bold no-accessory look. The stylist’s wise decision paid off as it allowed for Roy’s cool and sassy outfit to shine through on its own merit. Feel free to add statement accessories to add some much-needed bling factor to this incomparably classy ensemble thereby, elevating it to perfection.

Mouni’s hairstylist, Cassandra Kehren, chose to leave her dark locks open, styled into a natural-looking waves with a middle parting. This effortlessly elegant and easily manageable hairstyle allowed for her hair to frame her gorgeous face.

Roy’s natural-looking and subtle makeup look with matte nude lipstick, by Bhavya S Aroara, added to the fit’s overall charm. She also added brown eyeshadow with mascara-coated eyelashes and dramatic winged black eyeliner to elevate the whole makeup look. We’re impressed with the expert’s choices for this one.

So, what did you think of Mouni Roy’s sassy outfit? He’s coming below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: 6 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved floral sarees are perfect for every occasion