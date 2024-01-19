Decoding Kriti Sanon's obsession with unique earpieces

Kriti Sanon, the versatile star making waves in Bollywood fashion, has proven her impeccable sense of style time and again with her stunning looks. With each public appearance, she effortlessly charms with her choice of accessory—most notably her beloved stud earrings. It's clear Kriti has an affinity for these dainty, chic, and understated pieces.

Read on for a deeper look into her stud collection and why this fashion icon keeps returning to this iconic staple. Let's delve into the details of her go-to earrings and how she incorporates them seamlessly into both laidback and red-carpet ensembles.

The delicate animal-printed studs

Recently, while promoting her upcoming film Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Her stepped out wearing a black corset gown featuring dramatic decorations. To complement her look, she accessorized her ears with white studs that had a zebra print. Her large-sized zebra print stud earrings were from Simran Chhabra Jewels, priced at Rs. 5,000.

The gold-toned heart-shaped petite earrings

Kriti Sanon wore a white midi-length dress outfit with draped fabric over her shoulder. She chose to accessorize her ears with heart-shaped earrings. The cute, golden-toned studs were from Radhika Agrawal Jewels and cost Rs. 2,500.

Advertisement

The elegant traditional golden round earrings

The Bhediya actress donned a shimmering gold and silver woven silk saree, pairing it with a traditional set of textured round earrings. Crafted by Amrapali Jewels, the uneven circular earrings featured a brilliant golden hue that aligned beautifully with the colors of her ensemble.

The graceful pearl-encrusted earrings

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Showcasing her affinity for figure-flattering silhouettes, the Dilwale actress stunned in a curve-hugging ribbed bodycon dress. Staying true to her signature accessory style, she accentuated the look with pearl-embedded oval earrings - their luminous gold edges framing her face. These sublime yet affordable statement pieces, priced at just 1,800 rupees from Golden Window, offered a subtle yet striking complement to her casual chic aesthetic.

The subtle and oxidized button earrings

The Luka Chhupi actress donned a colorful bandhani printed saree and elegantly accessorized with oxidized silver earrings. Complementing the vintage allure of the handcrafted pieces, she completed the ensemble with matching oxidized necklaces and bangles - unifying the aesthetic with her jewelry choices.

The fine ruby earrings

Kriti, awarded National honors last year for her remarkable acting talents, attended the prestigious ceremony in a stunning white saree by Manish Malhotra. Complementing the regal ensemble, she accessorized with a dazzling pair of ruby-centered round stud earrings.

Crafted by fine jewelry house Amaris by Prerna Rajpal, these ornate showstoppers commanded attention with their decadent combination of elegant form and eye-catching sparkle. Valued at over three and a half lakh rupees, these lavish stone-encrusted stunners epitomized ceremonial opulence worthy of the acclaimed star's achievement.

The charming silver-toned studs

The Raabta actress is always on point with her amazing choice of outfits. Once she wore a denim-on-denim ensemble, and she chose to accessorize her ears with the silver top earrings. The silver-plated studs were from the brand Zohra and cost Rs 3,500.

The tiny golden tops

While promoting her film Ganapath, the Mimi actress displayed her affinity for sleek black ensembles, this time opting for a sharp longline blazer paired with glinting round gold stud earrings. Knowing just how to make metallic accessories pop against dark palettes, she embraced the timeless appeal of glossy gold jewelry against the jet black backdrop.

Advertisement

The adorable black stud earrings

The Housefull 4 fame once wore a unique leather dress from Alexander McQueen featuring a funnel neck. Now, a unique outfit requires unique accessories. She accessorized her ears with Noir Petit Studs priced at Rs 3,250 from Outhouse Jewellery.

The sophisticated pearl-encrusted top earrings

Embracing a retro-chic look, the Adipurush actress dazzled in a polka-dot halter neck dress. She accessorized with pearl-adorned circular earrings, their monochrome color scheme aligning flawlessly with her ensemble. Set in black-lined white gold, these lustrous orbs exuded a refined yet playful elegance - their luminous sheen accentuating her collar bones as she posed.

So, which of these pairs of studs or tops you love the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Mira Kapoor's easy-breezy dress reminds us of childhood's candy treats but cute accessories steal the show