Mira Kapoor's easy-breezy dress reminds us of childhood's candy treats but cute accessories steal the show

Mira Rajput is not just Shahid Kapoor's wife to us; everyone has witnessed her fashion sense and how she flawlessly presents herself. Her Instagram grid is just an example of her glamorous taste in fashion.

She recently posted pictures in a stunningly pretty outfit full of colors. We can't wait to share further details with all you fashionistas, so keep reading to check out more about her recent look.

Mira Rajput’s cool and comfy long dress exudes relaxed vibes

Mira Rajput wore a pretty long dress ensemble. The outfit had vibrant hues of pastel tints. The outfit featured a basic mandarin collar with potli button detailing. Another eye-catching detail worth mentioning was her full sleeves, styled in a balloon sleeve fashion.

Furthermore, Shahid Kapoor's wife's gorgeous outfit came with a light green tassel-embellished belt for cinching the waist and accentuating curves while embodying comfort. The long dress also had a tiered layer of horizontal stripes, adding a touch of playfulness to the whole ensemble.

This oh-so-gorgeous outfit was from the label Thr3letter and cost a pocket-friendly amount of Rs 12,990.

Divulge into Mira Rajput’s glistening accessories from head-to-toe

Now, here's the scoop on her choice of accessories for this vibrant outfit. Mira Rajput accessorized her ears with pearls attached to small-sized drop earrings. Additionally, she added glistening golden finger rings.

The first ring, with a rectangular and flat base, had a crescent moon engraved on it with semi-precious stones encrusted on the golden ring. The ring was from the brand Hannan's and cost Rs 5,800.

Then, her other ring was from Misho Designs, featuring a golden ring with a heart-shaped top in a purple shade. This attractive ring complemented her outfit's colors and was worth Rs. 6,695.

Lastly, to complete her accessories game, Mira opted for Swarovski crystal-embellished flats with an abstract shape. Her golden-based flats were from Joy Shoes. Mira Rajput literally wowed us with her keen eye for details in accessorizing.

Mira Rajput’s natural glam

It looked like Mira wanted to go all-natural with her makeup look, as always. So, Mira simply applied a layer of matte-finished lipstick with her eyebrows on fleek. Moving on to her hairstyle, she styled her tresses with a swept-back high ponytail.

She truly had us drooling with her simply classy look. This gave us the ideal vibes on how to ditch body-hugging outfits and opt for relaxed-fit dresses for a brunch date look. With a keen eye for specifics, fashionistas can achieve this look with the same elements, as you now have the details of each thing.

Did you like how Mira simply nails her every look and always rounds off with affordable stuff? If you loved this look as much as we do, let us know in the comments section below.

