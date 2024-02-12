It’s about that time when love takes over the atmosphere and our hearts pump with joy as we celebrate the festival of love. This day is extremely essential for couples who want to flaunt their love, express their feelings and emotions, or just celebrate their loved ones. Couples even love to plan themes and coordinate their outfits accordingly. Are you confused about what to wear on your Valentine’s Day date? Well, don’t worry. We’ve got your back.

You see, the answer to your confusion lies with the most loved celebrities in Bollywood. whether you’re planning to go all out with a red carpet look or just keep things classy, sassy, and fresh with some Gen-Z styles, these divas have some inspiration for you. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in and have a closer look at some of these ensembles.

10 incredible themed celebrity-approved outfits for Valentine’s Day

Janhvi Kapoor’s red carpet looks:

The talented Bawal actress, Janhvi Kapoor, is known for her ability to serve the classiest red-carpet-appropriate looks that always leave us flabbergasted. So, whether you’re looking to keep it red-carpet-level classy or just want to look extra special for your partner, her super beautiful floor-length red-colored gowns would be the perfect source of inspiration for you.

Alia Bhatt’s simple ethnic elegance:

Are you planning to go on an entirely different route and hit the ethnic wardrobe for your upcoming Valentine’s Day date? Well, don’t you worry, Alia Bhatt’s beyond-classy ethnic choices are the answers to all your fashionable doubts. So, whether you love vibrant suits that leave you begging for more or just simply gorgeous sarees that are guaranteed to make you gasp, here’s the ultimate source of inspiration for you.

Sonam Kapoor’s high-fashion hotness:

Are you one of those fashionable babes who love to keep things oh-so-luxurious and visibly opulent with a side of confidence and sass? Well, then Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is here to inspire your Perfect Valentine’s Day date-appropriate ensemble. So, whether you love Prada’s feathery blazer with a dress or Dior’s elegant long dress with ruffled sleeves, this one’s for you.

Ananya Panday’s Gen-Z gorgeousness:

The incomparable Gen-Z actress, Ananya Panday, has always been known for serving the freshest looks with her unique and modern fashion choices. The talented diva serves the perfect Gen-Z gorgeousness with her outfits. So, whether it’s the gorgeous vibrant co-ord sets or just unique pieces; if you’re looking to jump on this aesthetic, the Dream Girl 2 actress is here to get you there.

Deepika Padukone’s formal finesse:

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s beloved OG actresses, serves the most elegant and formal outfits. The diva has always been able to make and break trends with her unique fashion choices. So, if you’re looking to keep things formal with your partner or your girl-gang for Galentine’s Day, this diva is undoubtedly your muse.

So, which aesthetic are you planning to nail with your partner or friends for this Valentine’s Day? Are you feeling inspired to shop the day away? Do you have a favorite on this list? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comment section below, right away.

