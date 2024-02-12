When it comes to every high fashion and entertainment industry, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s name is always on top of the list. The OG fashionista is known for her ability to create fashion trends with her oh-so-divine style statements. The classy actress recently was papped wearing an all-black ensemble at the airport, and we’re quite literally in love over this one.

Without any further delays, let’s dive right into the AK vs AK actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s sassy all-black airport ensemble to understand how the diva was able to create such an awesome look. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja exuded elegance in a black airport output

The Khoobsurat actress was recently spotted wearing a beyond-classy all-black ensemble at the airport. This look featured a black-colored slightly oversized pantsuit. This is a slightly oversized and full-sleeved suit that she chose to close up with one button on her chest. The talented diva further layered this with a contrasting white-colored top with a circular deep and alluring neckline. The loose and long blazer made her outfit comfortably classy and oh-so-sassy. We love this all-black outfit.

The plunging neckline also added a layer of sultriness to her super cool outfit. The OG shoulder pads of the blazer also added a layer of formal finesse to her exceptional airport-ready ensemble. The amazing Zoya Factor actress further chose to pair her blazer with matching black-colored ankle-length pants. The skinny silhouette of the pants hugged the actress’ body while elongating and accentuating her legs as well as her curves.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were also on point

Furthermore, the diva chose to complete her outfit with black patent formal loafers, which are made out of leather calfskin. These perfectly match her all-black outfit and elevate her outfit while adding a harmonious appeal to her super classy outfit. She also chose to take the minimalistic route by adding a matching black bucket hat on her head to elevate her whole outfit. Meanwhile, she also left her dark tresses open, styled into a sleek and straight style that perfectly framed her face, while beautifully cascading down her back. We adore this matches with her aesthetic.

The talented Blind actress also chose to carry a black-colored Chanel 22 backpack, approximately worth Rs. 4,56,505, made of shiny calfskin. The classy bag has gold-tone metal hardware that adds to its overall appeal. The matching gold-colored iconic brand logo makes the bag all the more special. This perfectly ends up elevating the actress’ beyond-classy all-black ensemble. She also flaunted her natural beauty with a bold no-makeup look with a pretty lip gloss.

But, what did you think of her airport outfit? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comment section below, right away.

