Deepika Padukone’s maternity style: Low-key denim to glammed-up gold looks

The gorgeous and supremely talented Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy news has everyone thrilled. As an international style icon, Deepika has always prioritized her privacy, and now that she is in the most amazing phase in her life, the fierce Lady Singham is channeling the protective mama energy, keeping the insatiable gaze of media at bay.

Yet whenever Deepika has made a public appearance, she looks as calm and cheerful as ever. Her maternity fashion is sheer sophistication, as she opts for classic and elegant styles for casual day outs and influential events. Here are three maternity looks of Deepika we are loving currently.

Deepika in a classic white button-down shirt and cropped denim pants

Deepika stepped out of a cafe hand in hand and twinning with her hubby Ranveer Singh, the two giving us serious couple goals. Her casual style is perfect for a warm summer day. She wore a longline button-down white shirt, with its sleeves rolled up to a quarter length, paired with light blue cropped denim pants.

On her feet, she went with a pair of tan-brown pointy flat shoes. Her hair was tied back in a fuzz-free low ponytail and a pair of black sunnies finished the look. Deepika’s easy-breezy maternity style is minimalistic and flawlessly classic. Matching her outfit with her beau also showed the endearing bond between the two lovebirds as they navigate the most special moments of their lives.

Deepika championed ethnic fashion in an exquisite sequined saree at the BAFTA

The Fighter actress was a presenter for best non-English film at the 77th British Academy Film Awards. It was Deepika’s first time attending the BAFTAs and she made a stand for Indian fashion by wearing a sparkling Sabyasachi couture saree and jewels. Her intricately sequinned ivory and champagne gold saree with subtle fringes was paired with a backless blouse.

Deepika wore a pair of custom-made geometric drop earrings that enhanced her elegance. For her glam, the international style icon went with muted earthy hues and pinky nude lips. Her hair was styled in a messy bun that added to the allure of this stunning modern ethnic saree.

Deepika’s regal golden lehenga for the Ambani pre-wedding bash

We know that the statuesque Padamavat star can own magnificent heritage fashion with effortless panache. So, for the ultra-extravagant pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Deepika turned up like royalty in a golden​​ Sabyasachi lehenga. The heavily embroidered lehenga was paired with a backless beige-gold blouse, finished with a tie-up dori. A matching gold tissue dupatta wrapped up the ensemble with a dreamy, gossamer look.

Deepika accessorised her aureate ensemble with shoulder-caressing traditional jhumkis and an elaborate kundan choker. For hair and make-up, Deepika’s luscious tresses were pulled into a sleek long braid, she sported striking black smoky eyes and rosy-brown nude lips.

One of Bollywood’s most gracious leading ladies, Deepika Padukone, is admired for her modest personality, and of course her astonishing natural beauty. She has always had a personal style that is classic, modern and sophisticated, and this extends to her maternity fashion too. As she steps into motherhood, her timeless charisma is even more radiant and adorable.

What is your favourite look from Deepika’s maternity style? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

