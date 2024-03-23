Disha Patani wearing slinky white satin gown can give angels run for their money

Disha Patani has established herself as a fashion girl in the industry. She never fails to hit the headlines every time she dons a new outfit - be it an airport look or fits from a photoshoot. With her enviable slender frame, there is nothing she cannot pull off, and with one glance at her Instagram profile, you will discover that from swimsuits and anarkalis to mini dresses, there isn’t a single outfit she hasn’t aced. Channelling her innate fashion sense, she arrived at the screening of her film Yodha in a white gown, stealing the show once again.

Disha Patani’s white gown comes with captivating details

In her most recent Instagram post, she mesmerised us in a white gown from the brand Deme Love. Disha rocked an ivory satin gown that hugged her frame like a second skin. Cowl neckline, wide straps and floor-length hem added pizazz to her look. The striking feature, which added a sexy angle to Disha’s gown was its backless detail. The dress boasted a deep back with two slender straps attached, enhancing its allure.

Her minimal jewellery included a stone-detailed necklace. The actress’ centre-parted tresses cascaded down her shoulders with soft glam make-up which included blush cheeks, nude glossy lip tint, oodles of highlighter and mascara-coated lashes.

Disha Patani’s satin gown collection exudes glamour

The Yodha actress recently also posted pictures in a red satin gown on her Instagram and she looked equal parts fierce and fabulous. She was seen posing in a red backless gown with a plunging cowl neckline which showed the right amount of skin. Her dress had mock neck styling and an exaggerated draped fabric overlay. Disha ditched accessories and let her outfit do the talking. She opted for a high bun with face-framing strands and opted for soft glam make-up, hence proving that no one can beat her in the realm of sexy fashion.

At Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards 2023, Disha gave us another sneak peek into her satin gown collection. For the event, she picked a halter neck slinky cut-out number with a mid-riff cutout and slit on the side and a body-hugging silhouette was icing on the cake. For glam, she opted for mermaid waves cascading over her shoulders. Disha rocked a metallic make-up look with her outfit. She kept the rest of her look minimal and added a dash of silver to her eyes. A sleek and refined diamond necklace and strappy silver heels tied the whole look together.

