Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Hero No 1 not shelved; Director Jagan Shakti shares major update

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani collaborated for Baaghi 2 in 2018 and it proved to be one of the biggest hits of the year. Since then fans have been craving to see them together on the big screen again. Last year, it was announced that the duo would be coming together for Jagan Shakti's Hero No. 1. However, later some speculations suggested that the film has been put on hold. But the director himself has now denied the rumors.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Hero No. 1 to go on floors in July

In a conversation with Times of India, Jagan Shakti has confirmed that the film is definitely happening and will go on floors in July this year. He said that the team is all set to start the film in January but since Tiger had to dub and shoot for his upcoming film along with other commitments, they couldn't begin.

Interestingly, the film was earlier supposed to have Sara Ali Khan opposite Tiger Shroff but later, Disha Patani came on board. Talking about the development Jagan had earlier told the publication that Disha is the fittest and apt to do action. He also said that Sara couldn't be a part of the film due to date issues.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's work front

Tiger is all set to feature in the upcoming action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan along with Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial biggie is slated to release on Eid 2024.

After that, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Tiger is the new entry in the Rohit Shetty cop universe and will be playing the role of ACP Satya. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor, and is slated to release on August 15, 2024, i.e. Independence Day.

Tiger Shroff has also recently announced the 4th instalment of his action franchise Baaghi. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will hit cinemas in 2025

Disha Patani's latest release Yodha is performing steadily at the box office. Also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna, the action thriller was released on March 15. She will be next seen in the pan-Indian film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The epic science-fiction dystopian film will be released on May 9, 2024.

Disha will also be seen in the upcoming big comedy film Welcome to the Jungle which is slated for Christmas 2024 release. The multi-starrer film is the 3rd part of the Welcome franchise and will have her alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and more.

