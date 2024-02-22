Kiara Advani, one of the most talented and fashionably fabulous actresses in Bollywood, is known for her innate sense of style. Whether it’s a casual outing around town or a star-stuffed industry event, the beautiful diva is always seen wearing the most stylish, fresh, and fabulous outfits. This is perhaps why she is a proper source of fashion inspiration for modern fashionistas. We are absolutely obsessed with the Don 3 actress’ western wear wardrobe.

Keeping up with this established reputation, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was recently papped while going in for a meeting in Khar. She was seen wearing an effortlessly stylish semi-formal outfit that made us swoon. Let’s take a proper look at Kiara Advani’s fierce fashion statement for the day. It’s time to get decoding!

Kiara Advani looked fierce in a classy brown and white ensemble

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress was recently papped while wearing the classiest semi-formal brown and white outfit that looked all things summer-ready and stunning. This outfit featured a sleeveless brown blazer vest with a collared neckline. The classy cropped blazer also had matching buttons in the front which made it look more sophisticated.

The classy waistcoat also had a deep and alluring V-shaped neckline that added a layer of sultriness to the diva’s outfit. Meanwhile, the fitted silhouette of the vest also helped the Lust Stories actress flaunt her perfect curves and her oh-so-fabulous figure.

The JugJugg Jeeyo actress further chose to pair this waistcoat with high-waisted pristine white-acolored pants. These long, floor-length pants had a very comfortable-looking wide-legged silhouette which is perfect for all summery outfits. After all, it lets the skin breathe without making the outfit look awful.

The classy pants also had slightly flared edges which made it look sassy and sophisticated while giving the diva’s outfit a touch of ‘70s nostalgia. Both the contrasting pieces ended up playing very well together, creating the perfect semi-formal combo for summertime sassiness. We love the diva’s picks for this one.

How did Kiara Advani elevate her outfit?

Furthermore, Kiara chose to complete her semi-formal attire with transparent sheer heels. These block-heeled sandals perfectly matched the actress’ overall aesthetic without overpowering the outfit. In fact, they also made the diva’s outfit look well harmonized. Wise choice indeed!

She also chose to accessorize her outfit with minimalistic accessories that added to the outfit’s allure without stealing focus from the same. The list included dark brown reflector sunglasses and gold-colored layered bracelets. These choices elevated her outfit to perfection while adding some modern edge to the same.

Advani also chose to leave her dark tresses open and style them into loose and natural-looking waves that beautifully cascaded down her back and shoulders. They also framed her face perfectly, This effortlessly casual and supremely manageable hairstyle allowed the pretty actress to look and feel fabulous.

Lastly, let’s talk about the diva’s makeup look. She opted to go for a bold no-makeup look and instead, chose to flaunt her natural beauty with this outfit. However, her perfect pink lip gloss stole our hearts. We are undoubtedly obsessed with the divine actress’ ensemble, aren’t you?

So, do you agree with our opinion on this one? What did you think of Kiara Advani’s brown and white ensemble? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, in the comments section below.

