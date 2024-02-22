Ananya Panday, one of the most talented and fashionable Gen-Z actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to serve modern fashion with her unique Gen-Z twists. The young diva knows just how to keep things fresh with her fashion-forward choices. She always hits the mark with her outfits, this is especially true for her elegant ethnic ensembles. Therefore, it’s no surprise that we cannot help but go gaga over her ethnic wardrobe.

Keeping up with this reputation, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress recently ended up setting social media on fire with her incredibly stylish outfit choice for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s big day. Let’s just zoom in and have a closer look at Ananya Panday’s flawless wedding guest style. It’s time to get decoding!

Ananya Panday looked like a sun-kissed beauty in her saree

The Student of the Year 2 actress recently shared pictures from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding in Goa, wearing the most gorgeous outfit. The actress looked sun-kissed and stunning in these pictures. She was wearing a spectacular beige-colored pre-stitched saree for the auspicious occasion.

Panday’s exquisite look was put together by none other than the fashion maven, Arpita Mehta. This shimmery beige saree, which came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,60,000, was visibly laden with intricate sequin work. The tiered net saree also had applique cutdana hand embroidery and mirror work that made it look more alluring. However, she chose not to wear the set's Rs. 80,000 head dupatta to keep things minimal.

Advertisement

To keep things in tune with the contemporary theme of the occasion, the Liger actress further opted to pair this saree with a cropped-top-like blouse with sleek straps. The glittery gold-colored blouse was laden with sequin work. Its deep and plunging neckline also gave the diva’s incomparable outfit, a layer of sultriness.

The sleeveless blouse also helped the young actress flaunt her curves while making us fall in love with her enviable curves. The classy and sheer beige-colored saree, with shiny gold embroidered edges, looked simply spectacular and ended up suiting the diva perfectly. We think this was a very wise decision for the occasion!

Ananya Panday’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were flawless

Furthermore, Panday chose to complete her outfit with strappy gold-colored sandals that perfectly matched her saree. These made her entire ethnic ensemble look well harmonized. Meanwhile, she also decided to give the outfit the space it needed to shine bright like a diamond by taking the minimalistic route with accessory choices.

Ananya decided to go with shimmery and stunning gold Jhumkas to match her saree. She also added matching golden kadhas to add some much-needed bling factor to her incredibly shimmery golden-colored ethnic outfit. Keeping the accessories restricted was a great decision as it let the diva’s outfit get the focus that it so clearly deserved.

She also chose to leave her hair open and style her dark tresses into loose signature waves that beautifully framed her face while freely cascading down her back and shoulders. This effortlessly stylish and easily manageable hairstyle allowed the actress to look all things amazing.

Lastly, let’s talk about the diva’s flawless makeup look. She opted to go soft glam with subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtly blushed cheeks with shiny highlighter, and a minimal bake with this one, to match her chic aesthetic. However, her perfect beige-colored lipstick stole our hearts. We are thoroughly obsessed with the actress’ overall look, aren’t you?

So, do you agree with our opinion on this one? What did you think of Ananya Panday’s beige and gold ethnic look? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, through the comments section below, right away.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty wears slit cut pre-stitched saree for Rakul Preet Singh’s sangeet and it’s super hot