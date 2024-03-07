Isha Ambani styles her final lehenga look for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala with dramatic handmade rosette cape

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities witnessed some show-stopping and fashion-forward looks. Not just Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor but the Ambani family also delivered some extravagant and exclusive fashion looks that we cannot stop talking about.

Isha Ambani, specifically, turned enough heads with her oh-so-glamorous and custom-made outfits but what really stole the show was a floral cape styled with an embellished lehenga.

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who left no stone unturned to give Isha Ambani an Oscar and Met Gala experience, picked a rosette cape by Nicole + Felicia for the final look. One can see, that Isha is a vision in white as she dons an ivory Lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock adorned with sequins, beads and crystals. She accessorised her heavy lehenga with diamond jewelry including maang tikka, earrings and a neckpiece.

Isha Ambani in Falguni Shane Peacock

However, what made the outfit stand out from all the looks was that Isha ditched the dupatta for an awe-inspiring cape covered with handmade flowers. She certainly made an aisle-worthy cape look to create an undeniably show-stopping and fashion-forward entry.

Beauty-wise, Tanvi Chemburkar is serving serious beauty goals with her fab work on Isha. The stunner dolled up for her sibling's pre-wedding festivities in a subtle yet stunning look. Smokey eyes, perfectly brushed eyebrows, gold base and matte lip color completed the look. Isha tied her hair in a sleek bun.

Isha Ambani in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga

For her day 3 look, the Ambani daughter repurposed and sourced stunning jadau pieces from Gujarat and Rajasthan to create an outfit, and setting a Rani vibe. The precious ornaments were reinvented into couture by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

What do you have to say about Isha Ambani's gorgeous looks? Let us know in the comment section below.



