Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant to Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta: What Ambanis wore at pre-wedding festivities day 1 and 2

The pre-wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have kept us glued to social media for the last 3 days. The celebrations kicked off in Jamnagar on March 1 and have witnessed who's who from the film industry under one roof. As the Ambani family prepares for day 3, let's look at what they wore on day 1 and day 2.

Day 1- Welcoming Guests and An Evening in Everland

For welcoming guests in Jamnagar at pre-wedding celebrations, Nita Ambani wore a beige Ghagra adorned with a Chikankari border by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. A pearl scallop blouse completed the look.

For the evening event, she picked a perfect custom Schiaparelli gown in wine hue paired with diamonds and emeralds.

For welcoming guests, the bride-to-be wore a three-coloured Chikankari ghagra by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She paired it with a western embroidered blouse adorned with pearls, stones, sequins and resham work.

Radhika Merchant in pink Versace gown

For the evening party on day 1, Radhika Merchant wore an exclusive pink Versace gown, which was previously also made for Blake Lively for the Met Gala in 2022. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Merchant's in soft pink and metallic shades set the perfect tone for the party.

Later, she changed it to another outfit by Ashish Gupta. She wore a vibrant multi-coloured fringe dress inspired by disco culture. Embellished mules by Manolo Blahnik and tinted heart-shaped glasses from Cartier rounded off her look.

Shloka Mehta exuded elegance without compromising comfort in a Valentino outfit for the cocktail night which was attended by the who's who from the Bollywood film industry. The Ambani clan's badi bahu accessorised the look with exquisite diamond jewellery, which included a three-layered necklace in diamonds.

One of the best looks from the starry night was of Isha Ambani who wore a corseted figure-hugging Miss Shoee gown adorned with 3D cherry blossoms and magnolia flowers for the pre-wedding cocktail event of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. The intertwining of flowers with majestic peacock embroidery in Swarovski crystals, paired and a petal-inspired sculptural shawl completed the look. She looked STUNNING!

Day 2- A Walk to the Wild Side

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities on Day 2 kickstarted with an 'A Walk to the Wild Side'. For a tour at their animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, everyone followed a Jungle Jungle-themed dress code. Exuding boss vibes, Nita Ambani wore sequin pants teamed with an oversized green shirt and of course, sunnies to beat the heat.

On the other hand, staying true to the theme for the day, bride Radhika Merchant picked an animal print blue dress styled with a matching hat. Glam makeup, rosy cheeks and glossy lips completed her look.

The gorgeous Shloka also sported jungle-inspired attire in lush greens and earthy beiges with subtle floral embellishments. Styled by Diya Mehta, Shloka, kept her day makeup subtle and accessorised the look with vitage yellow frame sunnies.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani Piramal grabbed all the attention yet again in a luxurious black embellished Chanel gown. Further, she elevated her look with statement diamond jewelery, and a giant diamond ring. She opted for dewy makeup that added to the overall glam of her classic ensemble. Stylist Anaita nails it again and how!

However, for the jungle safari, she wore an Alexander McQueen outfit that included cargo pants and a highly-embellished tube top. The hair and on-point make-up stole the show.

Day 2- Mela Rouge

Shloka Mehta

Known for serving grandeur style statement, Shloka Mehta turned enough heads at the pre-wedding event function of Anant and Radhika Merchant as she decked up in a heavy gold stone encrusted Manish Malhotra lehenga that came with a stunning cage-like structure. Styled by Diya Mehta, Shloka teamed it with a heavily embellished off-shoulder full-sleeved blouse. A heavy diamond neckpiece with matching earcuffs and maang tikka completed the look. Further, she elevated the look with hair tied in a sleek high ponytail and dewy makeup.

Isha Ambani



Isha Ambani oozed glitz and glamour in a red custom Manish Malhotra embellished lehenga and matching off-shoulder blouse that came with a flattering neckline and a cape on one side. Styled by Anaita Adajania, Isha accessorised this royal-looking outfit with a heavy emerald neckpiece in green, matching earrings and a giant finger ring. Beauty-wise, she nailed it in matte makeup, highlighted cheeks, dark lip color and mascara-laden eyes. The cherry on top was her hairstyle and fur coat. Loved every bit of it.

Radhika Merchant

Bride-to-be Radhika also chose a sequin-adorned MM lehenga and she looks the epitome of opulence. Styled by Shereen, Radhika styled her dazzling lehenga with diamond jewellery. Hairstylist Sangeeta Hegde and celebrity makeup artist Loveleen Ramchandani brought their A-game to the table with a glam look for Radhika.

Nita Ambani

Sequins took centre stage as Ambani ladies opted for some dazzling outfits. Nita Ambani too opted for a two-toned sequin Manish Malhotra lehenga that came with a voluminous skirt and stone-encrusted blouse. Keeping it classic like always, Nita Ambani styled her high-shine ensemble with a diamond neckpiece, maang tikka, earrings and bangles. Subtle makeup, filled eyebrows and a bindi completed her sangeet outfit.

