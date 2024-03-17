Isha Ambani's ode to Indian culture in Banarasi gown by Ashwin Thiyagarajan at Roman Holi event is elegance personified

The Ambani ladies are known to drop fashion bombs every time they step out. And yet again, the Ambani daughter made sure she created ripples with her fashion statement. On March 15, 2024, Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited along with Jean Christophe Babin, CEO, Bulgari co-hosted a ‘Roman Holi’ bash at the Ambani residence.

At this star-studded event, Isha made sure to pay an ode to the rich Indian heritage, whilst being completely in sync with the Holi bash theme. Like always, she was dressed to the nines for the event and looked nothing less than a vision! The gown gave us a major throwback to the Amit Aggarwal designed - deconstructed one that Priyanka Chopra wore for the NMACC opening.

Isha Ambani was the epitome of fashion personified as she wore a Banarasi gown

Donning a gorgeous Banarasi floor-length gown from the shelves of designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan, Isha Ambani was seen posing with Jean-Christophe Babin (CEO) and Lucia Silvestri, creative director (jewelry) of Bulgari. The evening celebrated the richness of color craftsmanship and connection. And this is exactly what is reflected through Isha’s ensemble.

The entrepreneur-diva wore a multi-hued Banarasi piece that featured an accentuated bodice with a plunging neckline and chic thin straps. The highlight of the dress was the multi-colored Banarasi panels which were upcycled from the surplus swatches. Designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan turned the spare swatches from his previous collection into a modern-day smart silhouette. The gown supposedly took over 100 hours of intricate finishing and turned out to be exceptional - nonetheless.

Advertisement

The multi-colored panels adhered to the event’s Holi theme and made it a perfect fit for the occasion. This stunning Banarasi upcycled gown is priced at around INR 42,000. The structured corset and the flared gown made sure Isha looked nothing less than a diva on the red carpet.

Here’s how Isha Ambani styled her look with a statement Bulgari necklace

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania who aces with every look she puts out there, Isha’s style was no exception. The beauty wore a gorgeous multi-colored gem-encrusted necklace from Bulgari. The jewel-toned luxurious necklaces with white stone diamonds rounded up her look remarkably as it matched her multi-colored gown.

Keeping her look minimal, she opted for a dewy finish makeup, nude glossy lips, and left her hair down.

Take a look:

How did you like Isha Ambani’s look for the Bulgari Holi bash? Let us know in the comments section, right away.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas’ reaction to Priyanka Chopra’s stunning look from Isha Ambani’s Holi bash is husband goals