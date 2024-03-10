Janhvi Kapoor has always had a thing for floral prints and this is visible in all the classy looks that she has recently served. Be it a dress, a top, a salwar suit, or a gorgeous saree, the diva has constantly gone out of her way to embrace flower-power perfection with everything. We honestly love how effortlessly these prints work for the diva, making her look simply spectacular. Recently, she added another page to her tale of flowery fashion, and we’re totally obsessed.

The Dhadak actress recently stepped out in a beautiful white saree with a red floral print that was the perfect bloom for the season. Why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at Janhvi Kapoor’s recent elegant ethnic ensemble?

Janhvi Kapoor’s beyond-classy floral-printed saree:

Every time the Bawaal actress wears a floral-printed saree, she leaves us speechless with her ethereal beauty. She proved this fact yet again by posting pictures of herself in a red and white look, styled by Ami Patel, that managed to hit all the right marks.

Janhvi wore a flowy chiffon saree that looked all things chic and classy. The white base of the drape was perfect because it could highlight the scarlet-red floral motif, making it pop. A similar scarlet red border made the piece look complete.

The Roohi actress further paired this six yards of elegance with a matching scarlet blouse that screamed gorgeousness. This classy and sleeveless piece featured broad straps with a deep and alluring plunging sweetheart neckline and stylish tie-up detailing at the back.

These elements added a layer of sultriness to her otherwise sophisticated ensemble, giving it a touch of modern allure. This spring-ready retro look worked for the diva. In fact, she reminded us of her mother, Sridevi, in this pretty ethnic ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor’s hairstyle, accessories, and makeup look:

Ami Patel went with matching red heels to complete Janhvi’s classy ensemble. She also accentuated the actress’ flowery look with minimalistic accessories like pearl and gold statement studs, a matching layered bracelet, and a gorgeous green ring. We love how they added to her outfit without taking the focus away from it.

Meanwhile, the diva’s hairstylist, Marce Pedrozo opted for a classic hairstyle with this look. With a few strands of her hair combed back and tied for a retro half-up and half-down look, letting the rest of her hair cascade down her back. He also took out curled-up strands on both sides of her face, framing it perfectly.

Kapoor’s makeup artist, Tanvi Chemburkar, chose a minimalistic yet glam makeup look for this one. She began with a flawless matte base with well-shaped eyebrows, black eyeliner with razor-sharp wings, a neutral-colored eyeshadow, and subtly blushed and highlighted cheeks. The prettiest mauve lipstick and a tiny red bindi were added to complete the diva’s traditional look. Doesn’t this look perfect?

So, what did you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s floral ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are?

