Janhvi Kapoor vs Pooja Hegde Fashion Face-off: Who wore the sheer silver sequinned gown better?

These days many beautiful and seriously classy Bollywood actresses have been wearing elegant floor-length and figure-hugging gowns to express their fashion finesse. These divas have been putting their best fashionable foot forward in Western gowns, and we’re totally obsessed. Keeping up with this trend, two talented actresses recently wore beyond-pretty silver shimmery gowns, making us swoon and gasp while begging for more.

Both the young and well-loved actresses, the classy Janhvi Kapoor and the pretty Pooja Hegde, wore figure-fitting silver gowns and we love their outfits. But, who wore it better? Let’s just zoom into the details of these divas’ overall looks to find a definite answer. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a body-hugging silver gown

The beyond-pretty Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen wearing a silver sequinned body-hugging gown created by none other than Bollywood’s favorite fashion maven, Manish Malhotra. This fitted and floor-length gown had a sleeveless and off-shoulder style with a deep and plunging neckline. This ended up adding a layer of sultriness to her glamorous ensemble. It had mirror-like flakes all over the outfit with sleek straps, which framed her body to sheer perfection. She completed the outfit with silver heels. And we’re visibly in love with her outfit.

Further, the talented Bawaal actress chose to leave her hair open and styled it into a sleek look with soft waves that beautifully cascaded down her back, while framing her face to sheer perfection. She also decided to go for a no-accessory look that kept the focus fixed on her incomparable ensemble. Kapoor also opted for a glam makeup look, with brown eyeshadow, well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, highlighted and blushed cheeks, and the glossiest nude-colored lipstick.

Pooja Hegde looked beautiful in a sleeveless silver gown

The simply gorgeous Pooja Hegde was recently seen wearing a silver sequin and mirror encrusted that made her sparkle. This Atelier Zuhra has a sleeveless style with a high collar neckline, which accentuates her curves like a boss. She literally made jaws drop in the fitted flamboyant ensemble. We adore the diva’s fashion-forward choices. She also chose to complete her statuesque all-silver ensemble with matching silver heels, like a proper boss.

Further, the talented Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress tied her dark tresses into a sleek and high ponytail while taking the minimalistic route to accessorize her outfit, with a matching silver ring. She also opted for a glam makeup look, with shimmery eyeshadow, well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, highlighted and blushed cheeks, and the classiest orange lipstick. And we love her oh-so-sassy ensemble.

It’s quite safe to say that Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde brought their unique twists to the incomparable sequinned gowns. They showcased their unique sense of style and merged with fashion-forward choices for their ensembles. We truly believe that these divas have brought their respective A-games to this fashion face-off.

Pooja Hegde on one hand, created an applaud-worthy statement with a fitted silver gown with a high collared neckline with the classiest makeup look, high ponytail, and minimalistic accessory choices. However, everything about Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit was flawless, from her subtle makeup look, and off-shoulder fitted gown to her wise no-accessory choice and naturally wavy hairstyle.

All of these factors came together to create the most incomparable fashion looks. But, we truly believe that both the divas nailed their outfit stylings to the best of their abilities and deserve the crown for this one.

But, what are your thoughts on this face-off? Who according to you is the winner of this fashion face-off? Please let us know which of these looks have your support and why, through the comments section, below. We’re waiting to hear your thoughts and opinions, right away!

