Sanya Malhotra wears Rs 1,09,454 sheer black mini dress and tops it with hottest going-out essential

Sanya Malhotra, one of the most loved modern fashionistas in Bollywood, is known for her ability to always follow every fiery trend with her fashion-forward outfit choices and of course, her unique and seriously hot sense of style. Keeping up with the same reputation, the talented actress recently wore a fitted black mini-dress with sheer stockings that made onlookers gasp. In fact, it would be a total understatement to say that we’re obsessed with the diva’s oh-so-hot all-black outfit.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s dive into the details of the Sam Bahadur actress, Sanya Malhotra’s oh-so-sassy outfit to understand how she was able to leave us gasping and gushing for more. Let’s have a look.

Sanya Malhotra looked sincerely stylish in a fitted black mini-dress

The Jawan actress recently attended the success party of her movie, while wearing a Panelled corset mini dress from Mugler’s latest collection, approximately worth Rs. 1,09,454. This oh-so-sexy and fitted Mugler dress has been created with panels of laser-cut jersey and sheer black mesh to be able to create a flexible and body-hugging corseted bodice for the upper-thigh length mini dress. The classy dress boats of alluring and sexy cut-outs, sleek and adjustable straps, and of course, a convenient hook to fasten and enhance the piece’s overall look. We’re absolutely obsessed with its modern design.

Further, the Shakuntala Devi actress’ fitted piece of perfection is a visible riff on modern lingerie, and its of-so-hot silhouette is proof of the same. In fact, the sassy and classy dress also helped the diva flaunt her oh-so-toned and enviable curves by hugging them at all the right places. The fitted dress also has a visibly deep and alluring circular plunging neckline which added layers of sultriness to her hot and fitted ensemble. The Badhaai Ho actress further chose to enhance the look with sheer black stockings - The hottest going-out trend at the moment. We’re visibly in love with her outfit.

Sanya Malhotra’s hairstyle, makeup, and accessories were flawless

Furthermore, the Dangal actress chose to complete her all-black ensembles with matching black pumps with heels and sharp pointed tops to add the piece’s overall allure. These added a rather harmonious appeal to the Love Hostel actress’ outfit. In fact, the pretty diva further chose to take the minimalistic route to complete her fitted and fiery ensemble, with just statement metallic silver earrings and matching rings. These perfectly complemented the diva’s outfit while adding to its overall style and allure.

Meanwhile, Sanya’s hair and beauty game ended up elevating her super glam outfit. The fabulous diva chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a well-formed and sleek bun with a curled-up look at the back. This added to the classy ensemble and allowed for her face to be visible while framing her face perfectly. On the other hand, the classy actress chose to complete her oh-so-glam and flawless makeup look with a dewy base, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow, smokey black eyeliner, heavily blushed cheeks, and highlighter at all the right places. However, the highlight of the statement was the glossy nude-colored lipstick that elevated her outfit to perfection.

So, what did you think of the incomparable star’s all-black ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you like to wear something like this for a party? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

