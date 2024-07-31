Janhvi Kapoor vs Sonam Kapoor fashion face-off: Who wore the Kunal Rawal brocade jacket set better?

Anil Kapoor’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor and Boney Kapoor’s ladli Janhvi Kapoor have been in the entertainment industry for quite some time. While Sonam has been the ruling fashionista for a long time, Janhvi has now clearly taken the baton into her own hands to serve her own fashion game. Be it at a ramp walk, a wedding or a promotional event, she always makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward.

Wearing designer outfits and making it a style statement is not new in the showbiz. Many actors and actresses have often donned different designer clothes and slayed them in their way. However, recently, cousin sisters Janhvi and Sonam were seen wearing two different ensembles quite similar to Kunal Rawal’s collection. Let’s take a look at each of their style game to pick a winner in this fashion face-off.

Sonam Kapoor in bandhgala ensemble

In February, at a gala event, Sonam Kapoor chose to wear a Kunal Rawal couture. The ensemble featured a bandhgala-fitted short kurta with balloon sleeves and a flair skirt made out of the same fabric. The midnight blue color and the intricate small detailing on the outfit made it look extraordinary.

The kurta featured round diamond-clad buttons. The Neerja actress opted to go with a minimal look with the outfit. Styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam accessorized her look with a pair of diamond polki studs, two rings on each of her hands, and a watch. But what made the whole attire put together was the brooch.

Sonam completed her look with dewy makeup, including matte foundation, contour cheeks, lots of blush, defined brows, soft brown shadow with winged liner, mascara-clad lashes, and nude pink lip shade. The actress tied her from the crown area in a neatly pinned hairdo and left the rest open in soft curls.

Janhvi Kapoor in a power shoulder ensemble

While promoting her movie, Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor served major lewks for her fans. But among all of them, one of the outfits looked similar to Sonam Kapoor’s. Janhvi was seen wearing a Kunal Rawal couture, which included a blazer-style kurta and flared pants.

The midnight blue hue on the outfit and the intricate detailing on the blazer-style kurta gave a similar effect to Sonam’s. However, this ensemble featured black buttons and a deep neckline with a collar style. The power-shoulder sleeves and the sharara-style pants added the definition which it needed. But it was the lion-motif brooch that caught our eyes.

Janhvi Kapoor accessorized the look with a pair of black and golden detailing statement ear studs and a ring. She completed it with soft dewy makeup, winged liner and glossy pink lip shade. The actress brushed her hair back in a neatly pinned hairstyle and left the rest open.

Well, who do you think slayed the Kunal Rawal dress better, Janhvi Kapoor or Sonam Kapoor? Let us know in the comments.

