Video: Pooja Hegde watches Retro with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in London

Suriya starrer Retro hit the big screens worldwide on May 1. While director Karthik Subbaraj attended the screening with Lokesh Kanagaraj, fans missed Pooja Hegde. However, she made sure to watch the film and attended a special screening in London. But you’ll be surprised to know who joined along. Curious? Let’s find out.

Advertisement

Pooja Hegde watched Retro in London with her Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai co-star Varun Dhawan. Not just him, Mrunal Thakur also joined the duo to catch the Suriya starrer in theaters.

Take a look at their video below:

Like Pooja Hegde, fans also missed Suriya during the Retro FDFS on premiere day. However, to ensure his presence was felt, the actor joined a video call with director Karthik Subbaraj and interacted with the audience. He witnessed their first reactions to the film and expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response.

Fans were thrilled to see how Suriya made a virtual appearance, showing his effort to be part of the celebration despite not being there in person.

Take a look at his video below:

Talking about Retro, the movie is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Along with Suriya and Pooja Hegde, it also features Joju George, Jayaram, and several others in key roles.

Advertisement

As for Suriya, now that Retro has been released, fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects. At a recent event, the actor confirmed that he will soon begin shooting for Vaadivaasal with director Vetrimaaran. While he didn’t share major updates, he did mention that the film will go on floors later this year.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde is currently shooting for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur. Next, she will make a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. She is also set to play the female lead in Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Bobby Deol.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Retro Ending Explained: Here’s how climax of Suriya starrer romantic actioner turns out epic with major plot twist