Janhvi Kapoor and her love for floral sarees: Manish Malhotra’s dreamy Tulle number to Anita Dongre’s green drape

A perfectly draped saree can make your style statement. Be it a college function or a wedding invitation - the six yards of elegance can never go wrong if you know how to style it. Often young women find it difficult to drape a saree based on its heavy weight and massive embroidery detailing, however, now floral sarees are quite in. If you are one of them, yet you have an urge to slay in a saree, Janhvi Kapoor has got you covered.

Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor has made her way into Bollywood and the audience’s hearts. As she walks up the ladder with her acting prowess, she has never gone wrong with her fashion statements. Janhvi knows how to pull a look be it ethnic or western. So, ladies, take notes as the actress shells out fashion inspo on how to style a floral saree.

Janhvi Kapoor in a green floral saree

Janhvi Kapoor once draped a green and silver floral saree from Anita Dongre’s collection and looked gorgeous. The parrot green hue brought out her beauty even more. The actress went with a pink-stone drop chandbali jhumka to pair with the saree and break the green monotone. She completed it with minimal makeup, including a winged liner. You can also try this look, it will be a perfect day-out attire.

Janhvi Kapoor in a white sheer floral saree

Janhvi looked like an angel when she wore designer Manish Malhotra’s white sheer saree intricately designed with multicolor floral embroidery all over it in a beautiful way. She accentuated the look with a pair of diamond statement earrings and a few rings matching the vibe of her saree. The actress went with a retro touch as she adorned her braided hairstyle with real flowers.

Janhvi Kapoor in a white and orange floral saree

Janhvi has a knack for wearing a saree. Recently, she was seen in a white saree with orange floral prints all over it. The actress paired it with an orange blouse with a bow detailing, and looked elegant. She kept her whole look quite minimal and accessorized with only two ear studs and a bracelet.

The Mr and Mrs Mahi actress opted for dewy makeup with simple winged liner, nude shadow, and lip shade and a neatly pinned hairstyle by leaving the rest in soft curls.

Janhvi Kapoor in a floral organza

Back in 2021, Janhvi Kapoor once wore a sheer pinkish-tone organza saree that featured many rose patterns all over it. She paired it with a white sleeveless blouse and oxidized jhumkas.

Janhvi completed the look with soft curls, bright kohled eyes, and nude lip shade. This sexy but classy look can be your perfect pick for a date night, what say?

Janhvi Kapoor in a pretty white floral saree

Janhvi looked absolutely gorgeous in a white floral printed saree which she paired with a matching blouse featuring noodle straps. She completed the look with a dewy no-makeup makeup look, and simple hairstyle. However, the dainty statement earrings definitely added a charm to the whole look.

Well, did you get the inspiration on how to style a floral saree from Janhvi Kapoor? Let us know which one you liked the most.

