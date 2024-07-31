5 stunning anarkalis from Sonam Kapoor’s closet that you can pin for festive season right away

With the festive season around the corner, it’s time to pull out the opulent jewelry and showcase your best outfits. Anarkalis, with their classic elegance, are a quintessential choice for these celebrations. If you are looking for inspiration on how to style them, look no further than Sonam Kapoor. She has consistently nailed the anarkalis and we have compiled her best looks for you to make a statement this festive season.

Red floral anarkali by Rohit Bal

Sonam Kapoor wore a red anarkali set from the shelves of Rohit Bal. Her anarkali featured a long kurta with full sleeves, scoop neck, pleated details and floral details in multicolored hues on the neckline and layered ghera. She draped a matching dupatta on her shoulders having a similar floral design.

The new mom accessorized her ensemble with golden and silver long chandbalis, rings and juttis. In terms of make-up, she opted for berry-toned lip color, blushed cheeks, nude eyeshadow, arched brows, and a red bindi on her forehead and she rounded off her look with a centre-parted bun, adorned with roses and face-framing strands. The shades in Sonam’s anarkali are perfect for making a statement and align well with the celebratory spirit.

Red and gold Anarkali by Sabysachi

Red is a timeless color as it symbolizes joy, prosperity and celebration and it is also associated with positive energy, and Sonam Kapoor’s red anarkali by Sabyasachi perfectly fits the bill for celebrations. She opted for a red and gold Anarkali with a fit & flare silhouette, full sleeves and a high neckline.

Advertisement

It is adorned with golden zari and sitara work on the hemline with Devnagri words and neckline. She paired her Anarkali with a matching red dupatta on her shoulders having similar gold embroidery creating a cohesive look.

She opted for a golden choker and chandbalis for accessories which was also in sync with golden work on her anarkali. With smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, voluminous lashes and her hair tied in a loose ponytail. Red anarkali with the right number of accessories will make sure that you stand out at events.

Yellow Anarkali by Gaurang shah

Yellow is a color associated with celebrations, happiness, joy and positivity, so you can take a cue from Sonam Kapoor. Her yellow Anarkali features a long flared kurta with full sleeves, a round neck, golden motifs all over and gotta patti on the hem of the kurta.

In terms of accessories, she opted for golden dangler earrings, and a mini gold clutch by Jade by MK. She opted for minimal make-up featuring smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, nude lip and green bindi. She finished her look with a middle-parted bun adorned with gajra.

Advertisement

Pastel blue and pink Anarkali by Anamika Khanna

Pastel colors with their soft and subtle tones exude a refined and elegant vibe which makes them perfect for celebrations. If you want to go the pastel way, pick Anarkali like Sonam. She opted for a pastel blue Anarkali with a fit and flare silhouette having heavy embroidery on the neckline and hemline with golden motifs all over. With her Anarkali, she carried a pastel pink dupatta on her shoulders.

In terms of accessories, she picked a studded choker, big mang-tikka, matching earrings, ring and golden anklets to finish her royal look. for make-up, she picked her signature smokey eyes, pink lipstick, and blushed cheeks blended with a highlighter. She finished her look with a center-parted bun adorned with white gajra.

Black and white Anarkali by House of Masaba

Black and white is truly timeless and if you want to take a monochrome route, take inspiration from Sonam Kapoor. Sonam opted for a floor-length Anarkali with white straps on the neckline, hemline and cuffs of full sleeves. She paired the Anarkali with a dupatta with having white border, crescent moon and floral design on it. She rounded off her look with Jimmy Choo flats.

Advertisement

In terms of accessories, she opted for a pearl white choker and stud earrings. Beautywise, she opted for winged eyeliner, nude eyeshadow, bold red lipstick and a side parted knotted bun.

Anarkalis perfectly befit functions and festivals, and with Sonam Kapoor’s styling lessons, getting it right this festive season couldn’t be easier. So, if you choose exquisite fabrics and if you balance your accessories correctly, you can put together an outfit worthy of attention.

Try out a few styles with a dupatta, follow the traditional touch in makeup and last but not least, do an attractive hairstyle to get the best out of anarkalis this festive season.

ALSO READ: Lehenga or saree? Get inspired by Nysa Devgan’s two stunning ethnic red outfits for the ultimate bridesmaid look