Prabhas’ Spirit OR Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Park: Which movie will be Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next? Producer REACTS
Sandeep Reddy Vanga has two major projects lined up—Spirit and Animal Park. Wondering which will release first? The producer reveals the answer.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming lineup includes two major projects—Prabhas’ cop drama Spirit and Ranbir Kapoor’s action-packed sequel Animal Park. Amid much buzz around both films, the producer has revealed which one is next in line for release.
In a recent interview with Showsha, producer Bhushan Kumar spilled the beans on the two big projects lined up for Sandeep Reddy Vanga: Spirit and Animal Park.
While both films have generated significant buzz, he confirmed that the Prabhas-starrer Spirit will release before Ranbir Kapoor’s sequel Animal Park.
He said, “Animal Park will be after Spirit. Right now we will be starting Spirit in the next 2-3 months. And then after we finish and release it, then we’ll go into that… It will be down in 2027.”
Speaking about Spirit, the film is said to be a cop drama, marking Prabhas’ return to such a role after a long time. Given the actor’s packed schedule, he has reportedly been asked to allot bulk dates for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s project.
Earlier, as per an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Spirit is being developed with the aim of reinventing the cop action genre, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga is still in the scripting stage.
That’s not all. The report also quoted a source close to the project, revealing that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has asked Prabhas to work on a leaner physique and perform all his stunts himself.
The film is expected to follow a classic hero vs villain format, which has already generated considerable excitement among fans of the Rebel star.
On the other hand, Animal Park is the upcoming sequel to Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 blockbuster Animal. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the second installment was officially teased during the end credits of the first film.
ALSO READ: Lokesh Kanagaraj to make Rolex as a standalone film with Suriya soon? Coolie director shares EXCITING update