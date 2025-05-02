Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirms shooting for movie after smashing OTT debut: ‘I didn’t plan this’

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made a smashing screen debut with the OTT series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 in 2024. She hit a lot of headlines for her stint on the reality show. Riddhima has now confirmed shooting for a movie. She mentioned that it was completely unplanned.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revealed that she was gearing up for her film debut. Without giving many details, she revealed shooting in the hills for a movie until June 2025 and admitted to fully enjoying her experience.

During the conversation, Riddhima also confessed that her family is quite excited for her and has been very supportive. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister said that she had been sending them ‘snippets of the scene.’ The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star revealed that she was staying with her mother, Neetu Kapoor, during the shoot, and they even rehearsed together. She added that her daughter Samara Sahni would visit her during summer vacation.

Riddhima further mentioned that entering films wasn’t planned. “I didn’t plan this. When I was approached, I just said yes. I heard the script and loved it,” she said.

Earlier, in April 2025, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were teaming up for an out-and-out comedy directed by Ashish R Mohan. A source close to the development stated, “It’s a situational comedy, and the makers have roped in a credible ensemble for the feature film.” The source mentioned that the makers plan to bring the film to the big screen. The title has been kept under wraps.

Advertisement

Talking about Riddhima and Neetu being a part of the movie, the source added, “The Ashish R Mohan directorial marks the big screen debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and she is excited to step into the world of showbiz with a film in comic space. Neetu Kapoor has a solid role in the film and is the key player in the middle of chaos.”

Meanwhile, Riddhima’s reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 can be streamed on Netflix.

ALSO READ: WATCH: The Bhootnii actress Palak Tiwari gets lifted out of jeep amid huge crowd at film’s song launch