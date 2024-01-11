Karan Johar returns as Nandita Mahtani’s showstopper in black velvet pants and blazer with silver embroidery

Karan Johar, Bollywood’s favorite director, producer, and talk show host, is known for his unique, flashy, and sincerely stylish fashion game. The talented Koffee With Karan host’s supremely luxurious and oh-so-bold fashion choices have always impressed his fans. In fact, the talented filmmaker turns every day into a fashion show with his beyond-classy outfits. And we are undeniably in love with the talented star’s super fashionable picks.

Karan Johar knows how to steal the show and his recent ramp walk in a black velvet ensemble for Nandita Mahtani’s fashion show was absolute proof of the same. Let’s zoom out into the details of the talented Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director, Karan Johar’s black and classy outfit.

Karan Johar serves fashion king vibes in a black velvet ensemble

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director was seen having his moment on the ramp as he exuded charm wearing a dark black velvet ensemble, created by none other than the fashion maven and one of his closest friends, Nandita Mahtani. This outfit featured a formal full-sleeved black shirt with a collar. KJo chose to leave the top buttons to create a V-shaped neckline and make sure that his accessories were visible. This classy and timeless shirt with its basic color made it the perfect canvas for the talented ace designer, Nandita Mahtani’s applaud-worthy design.

Advertisement

The creative Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director chose to pair this shirt by tucking it into floor-length black velvet pants with a straight and wide-legged fitting that made his outfit both sincerely classy and oh-so-comfortable. But that’s not all, the amazing Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director chose to complete her oh-so-sassy outfit by layering it with a matching black velvet blazer-like formal jacket with classy collars. This full-sleeved jacket was thoroughly laden with silver-based heart-shaped embroidery with a little playful fringe effect. We loved how he could carry this look with utmost confidence.

Karan Johar’s accessories and hairstyle elevated his all-black ensemble

Furthermore, the Student of The Year director chose to complete his excellent ensemble with heeled black glossy formal shoes that added some much-needed pizzazz to the suave ensemble. The super-talented Koffee with Karan host also chose to accessorize his outfit with silver rectangle-shaped sunglasses featuring silver crystals on the same along with dark-tinted frames that stole our attention. He also added black and silver heart-shaped chains along with a crystal-studded statement heart ring as well as a stylish black ring. We’re obsessed with these picks.

These ended up giving the outfit the much-needed blingy allure. We undoubtedly love all his risky and bold fashionable choices because, after all, KJo’s outfits look incomplete without their flashy colors and fashion-forward style. But that wasn’t all. The talented My Name Is Khan director’s recent appearance in Nandita Mahtani’s all-black velvet ensemble was nothing short of a show-stopping, jaw-dropping, and spotlight-worthy fashion spectacle. But, his suave hairstyle with well-set and combed-back hair ended up adding some much-needed sass to his classy black and silver outfit.

So, are you as obsessed with Karan Johar’s outfit as we are? What did you think of his fabulous ensemble? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Kajol looks like an irresistible firecracker in a pretty gold Manish Malhotra drape with halter-neck blouse