Kajol looks like an irresistible firecracker in a pretty gold Manish Malhotra drape with halter-neck blouse

Kajol, one of Bollywood’s OG 90s actresses has always been a beloved fashion icon for the masses. Whether it’s the talented actress’ ability to carry her ensembles with poise, charm, and confidence, her fashion-forward choices, or her sincerely fiery sense of style, the gorgeous diva has always ended up on the top with her oh-so-hot fashion game. The gorgeous actress was recently spotted wearing a super sophisticated gold-colored drape, and it’s safe to say that the diva ended up cementing her iconic status with this super classy ensemble.

So, what did you think of the super beloved Do Patti actress, Kajol’s gold and glittery as well as seriously luxurious ethnic ensemble? Let’s find out how the diva was able to leave her fans swooning and gushing over the divine intervention, that was her outfit. Let’s get to decoding!

Kajol’s fiery firecracker look in a Manish Malhotra gold saree

The talented Dilwale actress has always been one of the Bollywood fashionistas who literally loves to find her ethnic roots with an opulent elegance in Manish Malhotra’s creation. So, it was no surprise that the diva once again ventured to the creative ace designer’s racks for a jaw-dropping saree that would create a dramatic scene. This outfit also proved that Manish Malhotra’s creations are simply timeless. And, we’re thoroughly in love with the piece.

The Lust Stories 2 actress opted for a spotlight-worthy gold and glittery Manish Malhotra creation which was thoroughly studded with gold sequin work, a metallic gold, beige, and rust-colored pattern at its well-formed edges. And, the diva’s classy and visibly luxurious saree undeniably deserves applause.

Kajol’s show-stopping blouse was the cherry on the cake

Furthermore, complementing the beautiful and opulent Manish Malhotra creation, the sincerely classy Fanaa actress chose to pair her glittery saree with a matching gold-colored sleeveless and halter neck blouse with a seriously classy and modern high-neck style neckline that added a wave of modernity to the sophisticated allure of the My Name Is Khan actress’ ensemble.

In fact, the seriously irresistible blouse’s high neckline closed behind her neck like a choker. It also had a super sexy backless style, closing at the back, with delicate strings full of matching gold beads adding some extra oomph to the diva’s allure while elevating her modern ethnic ensemble beyond all comparison. This also added a layer of sultriness to her divine outfit.

Kajol’s hairstyle, makeup, and accessory picks were seriously awesome

The undeniably sexy actress chose to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her seriously shiny drape with diamond-encrusted earrings with a matching yellow-gold crystal droplet and a matching statement ring. But that’s not all; the beautiful Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress’ hair and makeup were also visibly on point. She opted to tie her hair up into a tight high ponytail while bringing back the 2000s style of puffs to add some volume to her stylish hairstyle.

Furthermore, the irresistibly gorgeous Salaam Venky actress’ minimalistic makeup look included well-shaped eyebrows, black eyeliner on fleek, mascara-laden lashes, subtle pink shadow, heavily blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and the prettiest shade of pink-colored lipstick. This ended up complementing her look while successfully elevating it, as well. We’re totally in love with all her choices for this gorgeous makeup look. And we honestly believe that it would be a crime not to fall in love with this oh-so-classy ensemble.

So, what did you think of the talented Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress’ glittery ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please speak your mind and freely share your opinion through the comments section, right away.

