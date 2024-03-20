Kareena Kapoor Khan has forever been a fashion inspiration in Bollywood. She will always be known as the industry's beloved 'Poo'. She consistently pushes the boundaries of fashion with her exceptional outfit selections. Recently, Kareena further solidified her position as a style icon by donning a stunning co-ord set, and we absolutely adored her incredible ensemble!

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a detailed glance at The Buckingham Murders actress’ chic green and white co-ord set to get a better taste of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s innate sense of style?

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked fabulous in a green and white co-ord set

The Jab We Met actress recently attended the special screening of Kunal Khemu’s Madgaon Express with her boo, Saif Ali Khan. The fan-favorite Bollywood couple kept things casual yet stylish for this occasion. The elegant outfit featured a bright green co-ord set with contrasting white polka dots.

The creative team at Jodi designed this magnificent combination called as the Bari co-ord set. Additionally, it comes at an unexpected cost of Rs. 15,380. Her attire had a well-tailored shacket with a deep V-shaped neckline, giving it a fairly sensual appearance. The jacket was tightened at the waist to highlight her contours.

The 3 Idiots actress’ set was further paired with matching wide-legged ankle-length trousers. The wooden buttons and embroidered details on the trousers made this co-ord set the perfect pick for the summer season.

The Heroine actress’ fabulous set was handcrafted in Mumbai by using the traditional hand-clamp dyeing technique. This makes sure that each piece is unique. She also completed her outfit with tan sandals— A wise choice indeed!

How did Kareena Kapoor elevate her outfit?

Kareena finished off her outfit with simple accessories such as trendy hoop earrings, a sleek gold wristwatch, and a matching ring. To top it off, she also carried a stylish olive green Candy Wallace bag with a top handle from Bottega Veneta, priced at Rs. 1,45,000.

Khan tied her hair up into a neat and low bun with a side parting that allowed for her pretty face to be clearly visible. The diva’s subtle makeup look with a dewy base was further enhanced by kohl-rimmed eyes with subtle eyeshadow, and volumizing mascara-coated eyelashes. The subtly blushed, baked, and highlighted cheeks gave the outfit some extra oomph factor. The glossy pink lipstick was the highlight of the look.

So, what did you think of Kareena Kapoor’s outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

