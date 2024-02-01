Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pierre Louis Mascia luxe printed silk kaftan fit is quintessential for an outdoor soiree

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the OG fashion queen of her time, continues to rule the Bollywood fashion scene with her casually elegant outfits. She was recently papped at Amrita Arora's birthday celebration, and her signature style wowed us again. Kareena easily displayed her casually luxurious style sense, reminding us of how effortlessly gorgeous she can be.

The Buckingham Murders actress' signature combination of casual and luxury features emanated opulence. Her recent appearance shows that Kareena Kapoor Khan's style is as effortless as it is beautiful. Whether she's at a star-studded event or just having a casual gathering, scroll down to learn more about Kareena's current fashion moment and be inspired by her distinctive style.

What Kareena Kapoor wore at Amrita Arora’s birthday party?

Kareena Kapoor is well-known for her amazing selection of luxury dresses, and she picked one again. This time, she wore a stunning kaftan dress made from the finest silk fabric. The loose and comfortable silhouette was enhanced with a drawstring at the waist. The dress has long sleeves and a gorgeous mandarin collar, giving it a sleek and refined look.

What made this ensemble even more appealing was the stunning pattern by Pierre Louis Mascia. Kareena easily demonstrated her fashion sense by adorning this patterned kaftan outfit.

Kareena Kapoor’s luxurious accessories

In spite of her stunning clothes, Kareena Kapoor upped her accessories game. She completed her appearance with a pair of ultra-cool black lensed Wayfarer sunglasses. To carry her things, she chose Loro Piana's Bale Bag, which features a short strap and is both functional and attractive.

The bag went nicely with her dress, providing a rich touch to her entire look. Kareena Kapoor chose Chanel's cream and black flats. Kareena Kapoor's attention to detail when it comes to accessories distinguishes her as a style icon.

Kareena Kapoor’s makeup and hairstyle

Kapoor's midday look emphasized her appreciation of natural makeup. She chose a simple makeup base that let her natural beauty show through. Instead of a thick foundation, Kareena picked a natural-looking base that gave her skin a fresh and luminous appearance. She chose a delicate pink cheek tint to give her cheekbones a burst of color.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame made a dramatic statement with her lips, wearing a vibrant red lipstick that added a touch of elegance to her entire appearance. Her hairstyle remained her all-time favorite, a stylish swept-back bun. Kareena Kapoor's afternoon makeup strikes a beautiful blend between simplicity and shine.

She easily exhibited her informal yet trendy style by wearing a Loro Piana Bale Bag and Chanel footwear making a statement without pushing too hard. Kareena's ability to seamlessly combine high-end things with her unique style is extremely admirable.

Before this, she was frequently seen carrying those accessories.

So, did Kareena Kapoor's style charm you over yet again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

