Katrina Kaif dazzles in rose print maxi dress worth Rs 2,83,500 while promoting Merry Christmas

Bollywood has its fair share of OG fashion queens who deserve our attention and applause but there’s nobody quite as amazing and talented as Katrina Kaif. The talented Tiger 3 actress is known for her fashion-forward choices, timelessness, and classy sense of style. This was visible in the red and black maxi dress worn by the talented diva for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie. We’re still gasping and gushing over this one.

So, what did you think of Merry Christmas actress Katrina Kaif’s incomparable fashion moment in this classy red and black floral printed maxi dress? Let’s take a closer look to learn more about the same.

Katrina Kaif looked incredible in a classy red printed maxi dress

The Tiger 3 actress was recently spotted and snapped at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, Merry Christmas, with Vijay Sethupathi wearing the classiest red maxi dress. This incredible dress is from none other than the house of fashion finesse i.e. Alessandra Rich’s collection. The divine red maxi dress not only looks bomb but also costs a bomb as it comes at the price of Rs. 2,83,500. The Phone Bhoot actress’s divine calf-length dress has a very trusted closure with a zip on the back and a pointed collar with pearl buttons all through its chest, adding to its overall allure and appeal.

Further, the Ek Tha Tiger actress’ modern ensemble has short puffed cap-sleeves that add a layer of femininity to the gorgeous. This incomparable piece, made in Italy, is made of 100% silk which adds opulence to the ensemble with a simply luxurious feel. It also has visible vintage-inspired details with a rose print all over it, adding to its modernity, elegance, and overall charm. The oh-so-comfortable feel of the Tiger Zinda Hai actress outfit makes it all the more perfect for modern fashionistas on the go. It’s quite safe to say that we’re thoroughly obsessed with the diva’s classy outfit.

Katrina Kaif’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were on fleek

Furthermore, the Namaste London actress chose to complete her outfit with black strappy heels to match the print on her dress, giving it an overall harmonious appeal. She also chose to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her ensemble, with simple droplet earrings. This keeps the attention and focus fixated on her dress while also elevating her overall look beyond all comparison. We’re quite literally in love with this delicate fashion choice. Meanwhile, the Boom actress also chose to leave her hair open, styled into a sleek and straight look, that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face perfectly.

On the other hand, the Bang Bang actress also chose to go for a subtle and natural-looking makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle brown eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and pretty nude-colored lips, quite literally brought the whole look together. This makeup look gave the outfit all the push it needed. This outfit honestly proves that Katrina Kaif’s fashion choices are beyond perfect and she would never be irrelevant in the world of entertainment and fashion, no matter what.

So, what did you think of Katrina Kaif’s classy outfit? Would you like to wear something like this to the next party or soiree that you attend? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

