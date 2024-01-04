Tejasswi Prakash’s yellow cowrie shell saree with sexy blouse is a must-have in every bridal trousseau

Tejasswi Prakash, one of the TV industry’s most talented and fashionable actresses, is known for her ability to carry almost anything with a unique flair and a touch of modern finesse with a side of pure perfection. The diva’s fashion choices are always on trend and she proved it recently by choosing to wear an elegant all-yellow fusional ethnic ensemble for a friend’s Haldi ceremony. This gorgeous outfit totally set social media ablaze and left us gushing and gasping. This pretty outfit is quite literally every modern fashionista’s ethnic dream.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s delve into the details of the beautiful diva, Tejasswi Prakash’s incomparable bright yellow elegant ethnic ensemble that left us swooning and begging for more.

Tejasswi Prakash serves ethnic elegance in a pretty yellow saree

The Naagin fame recently managed to leave her fans and followers obsessed, by posting pictures of herself wearing a simply stylish bright yellow colored pre-draped saree. This gorgeous ensemble, worth Rs. 56,000, had a unique and modern mermaid-like silhouette on a flowery paisley printed base. This added modern elegance and femininity to Karan Kundrra's girlfriend's beyond-pretty and vibrant ensemble.

The School College Ani Life actress’ ensemble was entirely made of georgette and net fabrics with the ethnic influence of cutdana work. The outfit also had a layered look with mirror work and delicate shells, adding to its overall prettiness and allure. It was further paired with a matching yellow blouse with sleek straps, a sexy plunging neckline, multicolored threadwork, and mirror work, which ended up enhancing the piece’s overall beauty and style.

Tejasswi Prakash’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup look elevated her outfit

The Bigg Boss fame chose to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her ensemble, with elegant ethnic multi-colored earrings, a delicate bracelet on one hand, and pretty red bangles on the other. This totally elevated the outfit while allowing all the focus to remain steady on her much-deserving ethnic beauty. And, we can’t help but fall in love with this delicate accessory choice that totally complemented the Swaragini actress’ outfit. Meanwhile, Tejasswi also chose to go for a half-tied hairstyle with both sides of the hair pinned at the back. This allowed her hair to beautifully cascade down her back while making sure that her seriously beautiful face was visible.

On the other hand, the diva also chose to go for a rather natural-looking makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eye-shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and pretty pinkish-peach colored lips, which not only complemented but also elevated her ensemble. In fact, to say that we’re totally in love with the beautiful diva’s choices would be a total understatement. It proves that this modern beauty knows exactly how to always be on trend.

So, what did you think of the talented diva’s and super vibrant yellow pre-stitched saree? Would you like to wear something like this to an upcoming wedding? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

