9 Holiday party outfits inspired by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt,Janhvi Kapoor and more

As the festive season draws near, it's time to start planning holiday party outfits that will grab everyone's attention. Whether it's an elegant soiree, a cozy gathering with friends, or even an office party, dressing to impress is crucial. To help you navigate the maze of fashion choices, our Bollywood celebrities are here to inspire you. Whatever upcoming parties are on your calendar, these celebs will give you an idea of how to dress for them. So, get ready to choose the best party outfits from this list.

Elevate your holiday party style with these chic outfits

1.Ananya Panday’s blue disco outfit

Embrace the retro vibe for the disco party in a stunning jumpsuit. Look for jumpsuits adorned with sequins, glitter, or metallic accents. Take inspiration from Ananya Panday's blue jumpsuit, which features blue sequins and flared pants. To elongate your silhouette, you can also add heels, just as Ananya accessorized with a matching headband that you can do too. Choose bold colors like blue or black to catch the disco lights and make a statement.

2.Kriti Sanon’s skirt suit for office party

If you have to attend an office party and provide both a formal and partywear look, Kriti Sanon's skirt suit can be the best pick. You can also choose a well-fitted tailored blazer and pair it with a pleated or ruched skirt for a chic feminine touch. Underneath the blazer, you can wear a bralette or a fitted crop top and match it with delicate jewelry and pumps. With this ensemble, you can achieve a chic as well as sophisticated look for the office party.

3.Alia Bhatt’s sequin dress

For a cocktail party, you can opt for a sequin dress that's universally flattering and glamorous, similar to what Alia Bhatt is wearing. Look for a dress with a silhouette that enhances your figure and features a slightly plunging neckline to accentuate your collarbone and neck. Choose bold colors like deep blue, emerald green, or burgundy to make a statement and stand out at the party.

4.Khushi Kapoor’s solid dress

If you have to attend a casual friend's party and you don't like flashy or sequined outfits much but still want to look stylish, you can opt for a simple yet stylish dress like Khushi Kapoor. It will work as a casual holiday party outfit. You can now choose a solid-colored dress with sash detail and pair it with delicate jewelry and heels. With this outfit, you won't look overdressed or underdressed.

5.Deepika Padukone’s cute outfit

If you're looking for cute holiday outfits, Deepika's outfit is perfect for you. Deepika wore this cute outfit for SRK's birthday, and you can also take inspiration from it. The dress has shimmer accents and rose patterns. Deepika accessorized it with finger rings and silver heels, and you can also accessorize with your short outfit. Such an outfit will look cute and glamorous at the same time.

6.Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s simple yet elegant outfit

If you have a dinner scheduled on your calendar but you want to wear something different from dresses, take tips from Samantha. Samantha paired simple black pants with an extravagant silver top that served as the highlight of her outfit. If you have a black skirt or pants in your wardrobe, you can also pair them with a flashy top to achieve a partywear look. With bold makeup and some delicate accessories, you can nail your dinner date look.

7.Rakul Preet’s business casual outfit

If you're tired of dresses and looking for something different, you can style your look with shorts like Rakul Preet. Rakul paired the black shorts with a white shirt and added a black blingy jacket on top to give it a partywear look. If you're looking for a business casual holiday outfit, Rakul Preet's outfit can work well for you.

8.Janhvi Kapoor’s shimmery dress

If you're looking forward to adding a touch of glamour to your wardrobe, shimmery dresses are here for your rescue. Whether you are attending a festive gathering with friends or a company holiday party, shimmery dress is best for making a statement. You can take cues from Janhvi Kapoor’s flattering shimmery dress, it’s both fun and flirty. Shimmery dress is very versatile and comes in a variety of silhouettes and fits, so pick a shimmery dress for your upcoming party like Janhvi and let the compliments roll in.

9.Sara Ali Khan’s golden dress

For a glamorous New Year's party, a golden dress can be a perfect choice to ring in the new year with style and elegance. The shimmering fabric of a golden dress will help you stand out and capture the spirit of the occasion. Consider a dress with an attractive neckline and keep your accessories minimal to allow your golden dress to shine just like Sara Ali Khan.

So, as you prepare your holiday party outfits for your upcoming party, just remember that whether you choose a bold dress or opt for something understated, it should reflect your personality and make you feel comfortable. So, go ahead, dress to impress, and create unforgettable memories with your fashion choices.

