Khushi Kapoor's April photo dump is all about stunning outfits; from crochet bralette to denim on denim

Khushi Kapoor is a young actress who is a member of the Gen Z brigade. Khushi made her debut with The Archies and won everyone's hearts with her acting skills, but even before that, she had been making waves with her fashion sense. Khushi is the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and she has not only inherited the legacy of her iconic surname but also a flair for all things stylish.

Just at the beginning of April, Khushi treated her fans to a sweet surprise. She shared a photo dump from the first week of April, and in it, she can be seen posing in one stunning outfit after another. These pictures are sure to delight fashionistas and serve as inspiration for them as well.

Khushi Kapoor’s animal print dress

In the first picture that Khushi shared, she is wearing a Zara animal print dress. The dress features an all-over leopard print, a cowl neck, and thin straps, and Khushi looks incredibly hot in it. The dress is priced at Rs 2990. Khushi accessorized her dress with Cartier's Juste Un Clou Bracelet, Gold Love Bracelet, and Silver Love Bracelet, along with a black Chanel bag. Additionally, she wore an expensive Rolex watch on her wrist.

Khushi opted for a neutral makeup look, choosing soft tones that gave her skin a dewy touch and added glow. She used a hint of bronzer, highlighter, and blush to add warmth to her complexion, while arched brows and winged eyeliner defined her face. Khushi applied brown eyeshadow and a light coat of mascara. A coral lipstick completed her glamorous look. Soft blow-dried hair rounded off Khushi’s look.

Khushi Kapoor’s denim on denim look

In the second picture, Khushi rocked a denim-on-denim look. She wore a Zara denim cropped top over a white crop top and paired it with high-waisted denim jeans. If you feel there's a lack of denim, Khushi carried a denim Chanel bag on her shoulders, and it seems like that provided enough denim. Khushi paired the same accessories with her denim-on-denim outfit. She opted for nude makeup with the look and tied her hair neatly in a ponytail.

Khushi Kapoor’s crochet look

For her third look, Khushi opted for a crochet ensemble. She wore a crochet bralette from the brand Alix and layered it with a white button-down shirt from Urban Outfitters and ripped jeans from Zara. The combination of blue jeans and a white top is a classic, and Khushi effortlessly aced this combo. For accessories, Khushi paired a black Chanel bag with white sneakers. The Archies actress opted for nude makeup to round out her casual look.

Whether it's the red carpet or casual days, Khushi Kapoor is always seen in fashion-forward ensembles, effortlessly winning the hearts of her fans with her outfits. As she strengthens her position in the world of fashion, it's becoming increasingly certain that she will establish herself firmly in both the fashion and Bollywood realms, ultimately becoming a style icon.

