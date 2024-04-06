PICS: Has Khushi Kapoor wrapped up Naadaniyaan with Ibrahim Ali Khan? Her latest picture says so; deets

Just one film old Khushi Kapoor has been stealing the limelight wherever she goes. The actress who made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is all set for her next film which reportedly is Naadaniyaan. this film also is said to star Ibrahim Ali Khan opposite the actress and will be helmed by Karan Johar. Well, recently several pictures of the duo went viral as they were filming in Pune. And now the actress has dropped a picture of a wrap-up cake hinting that she has wrapped shooting for the film.

Khushi Kapoor drops a picture of a cake

Taking to her Instagram stories, Khushi Kapoor dropped a picture of a yummy-looking cake. The cake was yellow and on it was written, “it’s a wrap.” She posted it with a crying emoji and a white heart emoji. Besides this cake, we can also see yet another cake kept.

Although it is not clear which film has The Archies actress wrapped. But since she was shooting for Naadaniyaan with Ibrahim Ali Khan a couple of weeks back, it might be the same film that she has wrapped.

Check out the picture:

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Karan Johar is planning to make a full-fledged romantic comedy with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead. Sources close to the development had revealed, “It’s being planned as a direct-to-digital project to be produced by his digital wing, Dharmatics. The film will go on floors next year and will be directed by Shauna Gautam. The makers are in talks with a leading OTT player for streaming rights,” revealed a source close to the development.

This would be the second film for both Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor after Sarzameen and The Archies respectively. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers are looking to get a credible ensemble cast on board. For those unaware, Shauna Gautam has worked with Karan as an associate director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The filmmaker has also been an assistant director to Rajkumar Hirani on Sanju.

