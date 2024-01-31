Kriti Sanon, one of the most talented and prettiest Bollywood actresses, is known for her ability to always serve the trendiest looks with a side of grace, confidence, charm, and pure sass. The talented actress has time and again, inspired onlookers as well as her fans and followers to jump on the latest trends and make fashionable changes in their wardrobes. This was especially true for the diva’s recent vibrant and elegant ethnic ensemble that left us gasping, gushing, and visibly swooning.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s zoom into the intricate details of the Do Patti actress, Kriti Sanon’s incredibly classy ethnic ensemble. Are you prepared? Let’s just get right to it.

Kriti Sanon looked all things pretty and fabulous in a vibrant pink saree

The talented Mimi actress is known for her indescribable ability to always serve pure fashion perfection. Be it ethnic wear, western wear, or unique fusion pieces, the diva knows exactly how to nail it all. Keeping up with this trend, the beautiful Dilwale actress was recently papped while wearing the classiest pink saree that left a lasting impression on everyone. Her gorgeous and oh-so-vibrant saree featured a classy glitter border which added to the piece’s overall allure. Meanwhile, the tiny bead droplets added a layer of delicate femininity to the piece.

Advertisement

The fabulous Bhediya actress’ saree also had a unique scalloped border on the other side of the pallu which added to its overall aesthetic. The pretty actress further chose to pair her vibrant drape with a matching pink modern bralette-like blouse. This sleeveless piece featured wide straps for better support along with a modernistic sweetheart neckline that added to the piece’s allure. The deep and plunging neckline also added a layer of sultriness to the diva’s classy aesthetic. The gorgeous blouse also had a sleek back design which helped the diva flaunt her curves and well-toned figure.

Kriti Sanon’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were also on point

Furthermore, the Adipurush actress also chose to complete her ethnic and vibrant ensemble with matching pink-colored traditional juttis. These also had a lined design which added to the ensemble’s overall oh-so-elegant texture. These also added a harmonious aesthetic to the diva’s simply fabulous all-pink outfit. But that’s not all, the Ganapath actress also chose to add statement accessories to elevate her entire ensemble. This included a link chain-like pink-toned necklace with a green crystal, elevating the whole look along with classy rings that added to her entire aesthetic.

In fact, even the diva’s hairstyle and makeup look were visibly on fleek. She chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into a straight and sleek look that framed her face perfectly. On the other hand, the Heropanti actress chose to go for a subtly glam makeup look. The look featured well-shaped eyebrows, dark brown eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtly blushed and highlighted cheeks, and the perfect nude-colored matte lipstick.

We are head-over-heels in love with Kriti’s oh-so-fashionable choices for this one. Doesn’t this look remind you of Alia Bhatt’s character Rani Chatterjee from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

But, what did you think of Kriti Sanon’s vibrant and beautiful ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this for an event or a party? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy takes a break from her regular going-out fits for white suit with worked-up purple dupatta