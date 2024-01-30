Mouni Roy, one of the prettiest, most talented, and fashionably fabulous actresses and models in Bollywood, is known for her ability to always nail every trend while creating simply applause-worthy fashion statements, day after day. Every time the diva steps out, she creates magic with the power of her fashion-forward choices. This was clearly visible in her recent purple and white elegant ethnic ensemble which left onlookers and the diva’s fans alike, swooning and gasping.

So, why don’t we just zoom in and take a look at the intricate details of the talented Brahmastra actress, Mouni Roy’s white and purple ethnic ensemble, to understand how she was able to leave us mesmerized with her OOTD. Are you ready? Well, let’s just go ahead and dive right in.

Mouni Roy exuded elegance in a classy white and purple kurta set

The beautiful Gold actress was recently snapped by the paparazzi on her way to an event in Mumbai. For this occasion, the diva was seen wearing a simplistic and minimalistic ethnic ensemble that was a pleasantly surprising break from her usual Western picks.

The classy outfit featured a gorgeous and pristine white-colored kurta set which featured an upper-thigh length short kurta with a ruched design on her cheat that added to the style, design, and even the overall texture of her outfit.

The classy full-sleeved kurta also featured elegant embroidery work at her chest surrounding the V-shaped neckline adding a layer of subtle sultriness to her elegant ensemble. The Made in China actress’ outfit also had a scalloped design at the edge of the slightly looser sleeves that added to the gorgeous piece’s overall allure.

The Naagin actress further decided to pair this with ankle-length white pants. These classy pants had a rather wide-legged yet straight fitting that added to the piece’s overall elegance. In fact, the pants also had a scalloped embroidery work at the edge which added a layer of sophistication to the piece.

Mouni Roy’s embellished dupatta and sandals made us fall in love

Furthermore, the gorgeous diva chose to add a beautiful and heavily embellished purple dupatta to add to her outfit. This beautiful dupatta was elegantly laden with gold embroidery work in the form of polka dots.

But that’s not all. It also had gold-colored scalloped embroidered edges and nature-inspired bootis to add to the piece’s gorgeousness. The edges of the pretty heavy dupatta also had zig-zag designed edges which added to the overall allure. We absolutely adore how the pretty contrast is perfectly at play here.

Meanwhile, the pretty Romeo Akbar Waiter actress completed her classy outfit with matching off-white and gold-colored sandals with a beyond-pretty traditional design. These embellished sandals complemented her overall ensemble while also giving a harmonious appeal to her aesthetic ethnic ensemble.

The diva also went for a bold no-accessory look to make sure that the focus remained fixed on her outfit, except her beloved ring. We honestly think the wise decision paid off. Her sleek hairstyle and natural-looking makeup look added to the fit’s overall charm. We’re sincerely impressed with The Virgin Tree actress’ choices for this one.

So, what did you think of the beyond-gorgeous actress’ ethnic ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

